The Battle on the Bayou was supposed to be a low-key event for LSU's track and field teams following a tough competition at the Texas Relays last weekend.
Most of coach Dennis Shaver's sprinters, hurdlers and middle distance athletes competed only in their secondary events in order to take it easy.
But not too easy, apparently.
When Saturday's meet was over, LSU's top-ranked men and women had chalked up 20 first-place performances — 12 on the track and eight in the field — on a sun-splashed day at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The women's team picked up 12 wins in all, led by Amber Hart's double in the discus and shot put — taking both with personal-record marks.
Hart started her day by winning the discus title with a throw of 172 feet, 8 inches in the meet's first event, then came back 2½ hours later to win the shot put at 51-5¾.
But LSU's throwers were far from finished.
Taking the Hart's lead, freshmen Emma Robbins and Monique Hardy each posted PRs in going 1-2 in the hammer.
Robbins' throw of 216-6 was second on the school's all-time list and Hardy's 214-0 went into the books as the third-best in program history.
Later, Kyndal McKnight won the triple jump with a PR of 42-5½ and Abby O'Donoghue took the high jump with a clearance of 5-11½.
On the track, the 4x100-meter relay team set the tone when it won the one-lap race in 43.37 seconds, while the 4x400 relay closed the meet with a winning time of 3 minutes, 45.84 seconds.
In between, LSU's women won five individual events.
Leah Phillips prevailed in the 100-meter hurdles (13.54), Brittley Humphrey won the 400 hurdles (57.63), Favour Ofili won the 200 (22.69), Sara Funderburk PRd in taking the 1,500 (4:28.74) and Shelby Spoor claimed the 3,000 (9:47.53).
Spoor's time was the sixth-fastest in school history.
The men had five wins on the track, led by the 4x100 relay unit that got the baton around in 38.97 seconds.
Noah Williams, the NCAA indoor champion at 400 meters, dropped down and won the 200 in 20.28 seconds, which nearly got him into the school's all-time top-10.
Freshman Sean Burrell, who's main event is the open 400, ran the 400 hurdles for the first time and crossed the finish line first in 50.83 seconds.
Also, Arthur Price was victorious in the 110 hurdles (14.10) and Tyler Terry won the open 400 (46.87).
In the field, Jake Norris won the hammer (237-3), Rayvon Grey took the long jump (25-11) and Christian Miller claimed the triple jump (50-½).
Southern's Nicholas Scott won the 800 (1:51.10), while UL picked up two wins with Emoni Coleman taking the women's 800 (2:15.16) and Chandler Mixon winning the men's pole vault (15-11¾).