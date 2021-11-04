Starting defensive end Maason Smith has used crutches since Tuesday and is “very questionable” to play against No. 2 Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron said in his final update before LSU's game this weekend.

One of LSU's most disruptive linemen, the former five-star recruit has made 19 tackles with five tackles for loss and four sacks this season.

"We're still hoping that he can play," Orgeron said Thursday evening.

Smith fully participated during the open portion of practice Tuesday. He wasn’t seen at practice Wednesday.

If Smith can’t play, Orgeron said senior Soni Fonua will start at defensive end opposite sophomore BJ Ojulari. Fonua has never started a game in his three seasons at LSU.

This year, Fonua missed four games because of academic issues, according to a source. He has recorded 11 tackles and helped make one for a loss since he returned to the field four weeks ago.

“He takes his technique serious,” Orgeron said. “He knows how to get aligned. He knows how to play several different positions. Whatever you give him, it's not too hard for him. If he has an opportunity to play instead of Maason, I think he's going to play very well.”

The potential loss of Smith would strike another blow as LSU plays its most difficult opponent this season. The Tigers are already without four of their five starting defensive backs, three key defensive linemen and their best playmaker, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

While LSU may have lost Smith for this game, starting linebacker Micah Baskerville practiced Thursday after missing the previous three days.

Orgeron said on his radio show Wednesday night that Baskerville wouldn’t practice this week, but he believed the senior would “play in a limited capacity” against Alabama. His status has since improved.

Baskerville has started every game this season. He’s second on the team with 52 tackles, and he has made 4.5 tackles for loss. Baskerville also intercepted a pass against Florida.

“Micah Baskerville came out today,” Orgeron said. “It looks like he is going to play.”

But the way this season has gone, it couldn't be all good news for LSU.

Sophomore running back Tre Bradford likely won’t play Saturday as he continues to recover from a lingering hamstring injury, Orgeron said. Bradford hasn’t played this season after transferring back from Oklahoma.

“He isn't full speed yet,” Orgeron said.