After spending fall practice with LSU’s baseball team, freshman outfielder Gus Milligan is no longer on the roster.

“There wasn’t any hard feelings,” Milligan said Friday. “They thought it was in the best interest to part ways for now.”

Without Milligan on the team, No. 7 LSU approaches the beginning of preseason practice with 38 players. LSU began individual workouts this week. It opens preseason practice Jan. 29.

LSU never guaranteed Milligan a spot after he signed out of St. Louis Catholic in Lake Charles as a non-scholarship player. A projected backup, Milligan spent fall practice behind seven other outfielders.

Milligan said he'll remain enrolled at LSU for the spring semester as he evaluates his future options. He might look at different schools to play baseball or try walking onto LSU’s track and field team.

“I was very grateful for the opportunity,” Milligan said. “I took that three-and-a-half months of my life more seriously than I took anything.”