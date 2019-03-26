After a successful weekend on the road, the LSU softball team returns to Tiger Park, playing host to Nicholls State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Tigers (28-6) have won six straight games, including a sweep at Georgia over the weekend — the first sweep for the Tigers in Athens since 2001.
The Tigers are third in the SEC standings with a 7-2 record.
Over the weekend, the Tigers scored 24 runs. Shelbi Sunseri led the way with a .500 batting average, four runs, three doubles and home run that tied the second game of LSU's series at Georgia.
Sunseri also got a win and a save in the circle, helping her earn SEC Player of the Week honors.
The Tigers are led at the plate by Missouri transfer Amanda Sanchez, who's hitting .482 with a team-high 14 doubles.
Sunseri is hitting .463 on the year with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs and 88 total bases.
In the circle, Maribeth Gorsuch is 8-0 with four shutouts and 34 strikeouts in 59.1 innings. She leads the staff with a 1.65 ERA. Shelby Wickersham has a 1.89 ERA with an 8-1 record. Sunseri is 7-4 and leads the team in strikeouts with 42.
The Colonels (15-13) are coming off three straight wins over Southland Conference rival Abilene Christian. They are led by Kali Clement, who is hitting .375 with six home runs and 16 RBIs. Clement has a .672 slugging percentage and a .481 on-base percentage.
Megan Landry leads Nicholls in the circle with a 1.71 ERA and a 12-5 record on the she with five shutouts and two combined shutouts. In 106.2 innings, she has 94 strikeouts.
After the Nicholls game, the Tigers will host South Carolina for a three-game series beginning Friday.