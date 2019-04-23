In his introductory news conference Tuesday, new LSU athletic director Scott Woodward demonstrated that he isn’t your average Joe.

He quoted everyone from Thomas Wolfe to William Tecumseh Sherman to B.B. King. He worked the room, mentioning coaches (Ed Orgeron) and friends (Collis Temple) who were present, and answering questions about those who weren’t (Will Wade).

And of course he expressed his deep love for LSU and Baton Rouge, the school and the town he returns to at a critical time for the university and its athletic program. A room full of people jammed into the Manship School of Mass Communications and Tigers fans the world over hung on his every word, hoping he will be the one to lead LSU athletics to that mythic “next level,” whatever they fancy that next level to be.

Woodward spoke with vision, in remarks not dissimilar to former football coach Gerry DiNardo’s introductory “Bring back the magic” news conference in 1995, saying, “I didn’t just come back here because it was just my alma mater. I’m at LSU because I believe in who we are and what we can do together.”

If you were looking to be inspired, Woodward delivered. Truth, justice and the LSU way. And in a way his predecessor, Joe Alleva, could not.

Alleva is out as athletic director not because things had gone horribly off the rails under his directorship, but because Alleva came to be seen as a divisive presence.

The new athletic director’s job is to win, illustrated perfectly by his hoisting of a piece of the “Win” goalpost bar from LSU’s 2003 football national championship season. A title won when Woodward was in his first tenure at LSU from 2000-04 in charge of external relations under then Chancellor Mark Emmert. That Woodward lifted the “Win” bar with currently embattled LSU President F. King Alexander was also interesting, considering how much speculation there is about how much longer Alexander will be holding up his end.

But Woodward’s words weren’t all uplifting stock phrases and historical references. There was a realistic edge to his message, too.

Asked about Wade, Woodward said he has his “100 percent support.” He later said he wants Wade to continue to be LSU’s basketball coach, but was quick to point out he does not know all the facts of the Wade situation in regards to being caught on federal wiretaps talking about potential recruiting violations. One was left with the impression that as far as Woodward is concerned, Wade’s reinstatement on April 14 doesn’t necessarily mean case closed.

Then there is the other elephant in the room. The red elephant. Beating Alabama in football, a microcosm of LSU’s goal to be a more championship competitive program in the hyper-competitive Southeastern Conference.

“You win wars with resources,” Woodward said, adding that LSU has to have its boats rowing in the same direction to keep from getting “our butts kicked” in Tuscaloosa and Opelika (Auburn) and Gainesville.

“I have no intention of letting that happen,” Woodward said with conviction. Be mindful though, that winning with resources does not mean winning comes cheaply.

The “Win” bar was set pretty high for Scott Woodward on Tuesday. He cleared it. But as world-class LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis would tell you, that bar keeps getting set ever higher.

This was the easy part for Woodward. Now the hard work begins.