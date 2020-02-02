A brief recap of LSU’s 73-63 victory over Ole Miss in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon:

The good

Despite an early 11 a.m. tipoff, LSU came out strong in the first half and took care of business again to remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference play. After Ole Miss took what turned out to be its largest lead of the day at 6-3 with 18:29 left in the first half, LSU took over with a 37-10 scoring avalanche the Rebels could not recover from. The Tigers' first five points came from freshman Trendon Watford, who went on to score 13 points and grab nine rebounds.

The bad

LSU finished the game shooting 47.9% from the field, which is right at the Tigers' SEC-leading percentage of 48.0. But after hitting 60.0% in the first half in getting out to a 24-point lead just before intermission, they shot just 39.3% in the second half. That, coupled with an Ole Miss team that came out firing in the second half, allowed the Rebels to climb back into the game and cut the deficit to eight points twice before the Tigers regained control.

Player of the game

Marlon Taylor continues to come along in working his way back from two surgeries on his foot in a five-month period. He came off the bench to score 13 points and grab 11 rebounds for his second double-double in 11 days. He was spectacular in the second half, scoring 12 of his points and getting five rebounds when Ole Miss threatened to make it a game. In the second half, he was 4 of 8 from the floor and hit both of his 3-point field-goal attempts.

Key stat

0 — For the second game in a row, LSU held the opponent's top scorer scoreless in the first half. Ole Miss' Breein Tyree, who was averaging 18.4 points per game, didn't scratch while being hounded by Javonte Smart and Taylor. On Wednesday night, Alabama's Kira Lewis, who was getting 16.8 points a game, took the collar. Tyree had nine second-half points; Lewis 13.

Who's next?

After back-to-back home games, No. 22 LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC) will visit Vanderbilt (8-13, 0-8 SEC) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a game to be televised by the SEC Network. The Commodores, who fell to Florida 61-55 at home on Saturday, are mired in a horrific slump. They've dropped 26 SEC regular-season games in a row — a total that grows to 28 with two SEC tournament losses thrown in.