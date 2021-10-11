BR.cmulsu.091921 0020 bf.jpg

LSU coach Ed Orgeron leads his team down Victory Hill for its game with Central Michigan in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021.

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is set to address the media during his weekly press conference on Monday, and he'll face questions about the state of the team after falling to 3-3 at Kentucky on Saturday.

You can follow here to keep up with what Orgeron has to say during the press conference, which starts at 12:30 p.m.

Speculation about whether Orgeron's time is running out as the LSU head coach has swirled in recent days and weeks. The 42-21 loss to Kentucky has only made things worse for the native of Larose, Louisiana.

Fans have grown impatient with Orgeron's program only going 8-8 since winning the national title with an undefeated season in 2019.

The Tigers (3-3, 1-2) are preparing to host Florida with an 11 a.m. kickoff set for Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Gators are 4-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play.

LSU's 37-34 win over Florida in Gainesville last year proved to be a bright point during a disappointing 5-5 season.

