LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is set to address the media during his weekly press conference on Monday, and he'll face questions about the state of the team after falling to 3-3 at Kentucky on Saturday.

You can follow here to keep up with what Orgeron has to say during the press conference, which starts at 12:30 p.m.

Speculation about whether Orgeron's time is running out as the LSU head coach has swirled in recent days and weeks. The 42-21 loss to Kentucky has only made things worse for the native of Larose, Louisiana.

Film review: The issues, stats and players that explained LSU's loss to Kentucky Every week, we re-watch LSU's game to figure out what went right or wrong, determine three players of the game and choose three defining stats. Not much went well against Kentucky.

Fans have grown impatient with Orgeron's program only going 8-8 since winning the national title with an undefeated season in 2019.

The Tigers (3-3, 1-2) are preparing to host Florida with an 11 a.m. kickoff set for Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Gators are 4-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play.

LSU's 37-34 win over Florida in Gainesville last year proved to be a bright point during a disappointing 5-5 season.