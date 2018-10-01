Florida scored a touchdown. Then another. LSU was leading just 17-16 at the end of the third quarter last season in Gainesville, Florida, when the Tom Petty song blared out of the speakers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in tribute to the rock star and Gainesville native who had recently died.
"No I won't. Back. Down."
"I thought it was a tremendous time for our football team," LSU coach Ed Orgeron recalled Monday afternoon. "Because we were singing it too."
LSU certainly didn't back down in that game, keeping the Gators at bay for a victory they'll hope to repeat when No. 5 LSU (5-0) travels to play No. 22 Florida (4-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Last year was the first of five consecutive losses for Florida, which fired former coach Jim McElwain in the middle of that losing streak.
Florida hired Dan Mullen away from Mississippi State at the end of the regular season, and the Gators are looking to beat LSU at home for the first time since 2012. Mullen, whose Mississippi State team beat the Tigers 37-7 last season, might help that cause.
Orgeron said he sees plenty of similarities between Florida's defense and the Mississippi State team that befuddled LSU, holding the Tigers to 270 offensive yards a year ago.
Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who moved with Mullen from Mississippi State to Florida, still uses the same heavy number of stunts on the defensive line to confuse blocking schemes.
Orgeron first saw those stunts when Grantham was the defensive coordinator at Louisville in 2016 and the Cardinals recorded 10 tackles for loss in LSU's 29-9 Citrus Bowl win.
Two years later, Grantham's Gators rank in the nation's Top 25 in total defense (311 yards allowed per game, 19th), scoring defense (14 points allowed per game, ninth) and total sacks (15, 14th), while forcing 14 turnovers, tied with Kansas for the most in the country.
LSU running back Nick Brossette said Florida is "similar to our defense" in the way that it seeks to disrupt plays in the backfield, and the Tigers will have to counter the aggression by "taking the punch to them."
"This is going to be the best defense we faced so far this year," Orgeron said. "They're very aggressive. He won't give you the same look many times. Their movement is very precise."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Orgeron said the LSU coaching staff has looked at "a lot of the past tape" of Grantham's defense at Mississippi State "because we had difficulty with it last year."
LSU scored its one touchdown against the Bulldogs in the second quarter last season, and the offense surrendered four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Orgeron's familiarity with Florida's coaching staff began at Syracuse in 1997, when Orgeron was coaching the defensive line. He met Mullen and John Hevesy, Florida's offensive coordinator, who were graduate assistants at the time.
Then in 2014, when Orgeron was out of coaching after serving as the interim head coach at USC, he spoke at Mississippi State's coaching clinic. Orgeron said he spent a couple of days in Starkville, Mississippi, and he even interviewed for an assistant coaching job with Mullen.
"He did not offer me the job," Orgeron said.
The following season, Orgeron became the defensive line coach at LSU.
"I'm glad I ended up at LSU," he said. "I'm glad it all worked out."