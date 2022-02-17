Tipoff of Thursday night's LSU women's basketball game at Mississippi State has been pushed back from 6 to 7:30 p.m. because of bad weather concerns in Starkville, Mississippi.
The game will still be streamed live on SECNetwork+ and will be heard locally on 107.3 FM.
The contest is a big one for both teams' SEC and NCAA tournament seeding. LSU (21-4, 9-3 SEC) is currently tied for third and is trying to secure a double bye in the SEC Tournament, as well as securing a top four NCAA regional seed. The top four seeds in each regional will host NCAA first- and second-round games.
Mississippi State (15-9, 6-5) is projected as one of the last four teams in the NCAA field of 68, according to ESPN women's bracketologist Charlie Creme.