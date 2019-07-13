Days after the sudden death of his father, former LSU star Tremont Waters responded by doing what he does best: Playing basketball.

Waters was the starting point guard for the Boston Celtics in their Las Vegas Summer League game Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

He scored 16 points and had 3 assists in the game, but the Celtics lost 94-88 -- ending their experience in the offseason tournament.

Report: Father of ex-LSU star Tremont Waters found dead in Connecticut hotel The father of former LSU basketball star Tremont Waters was found dead in a hotel room Thursday afternoon, according to a report.

The game came a day after news broke that 49-year-old Ed Waters Jr. was found dead Thursday in a West Haven, Connecticut hotel room. The medical examiner ruled his death to have be the result of suicide.

Waters has not spoken publicly regarding his father's death, but chose to play in the game, according to a report from Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald. His family was in attendance for support.

Waters' decision echoes a story regarding former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, who chose to play in a playoff game in the days following his sister's sudden death in 2017. He scored 53 points in an emotional victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Summer League playoffs didn't hold a candle to the intrigue of the true NBA season, but it's an important setting for Waters as he looks to carve out his role as Boston's next beloved -- and traditionally undersized -- point guard. Waters has impressed to this point and reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with the team after he was drafted No. 51 overall in the June 20 draft.

Waters played in all five of the team's games -- helping to win the first four -- and put on several highlight plays. His best performance came Thursday against the same Grizzlies squad with eight points and nine assists.

Tremont Waters so smooth: Part 2



In 28 seconds: Perfect cut into the casual off-the-backboard assist to Robert Williams dunk.



Then (after a Williams block) forces a steal. Gets outlet pass into a transition assist.



Dude’s gonna have to fight for minutes behind Kemba, but 😍 pic.twitter.com/4BkcKFn2GU — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) July 6, 2019

Waters wore a No. 51 jersey that mirrored his draft slot and used an array of dazzling passes to set up teammates for easy baskets. One of those was an off-the backboard assist to teammate Robert Williams. The play mirrored the creative passing style he showed off at LSU.

He had a similar play for the Tigers on the road against Alabama last season, this one coming on a steal and fast-break and ending in a dunk by teammate Skylar Mays.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

His long-distance shot came and went, though, as he adjusted to deeper 3-point line. In his final two games he went just 1-of-12 on 3-point attempts.

Waters said he grew up a Celtics fan in his native Connecticut and that Thomas was his all-time favorite player for the team, as well as his role model.

Spotting the remarks, Thomas responded on twitter: "Us short guys gotta stick together."

Tell em to holla at me! Us short guys gotta stick together lol https://t.co/TZ4IUQrwSX — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 25, 2019

Waters' NBA experience comes after two highly successful seasons in Baton Rouge. In his sophomore season he led the Tigers to their first SEC regular season title since 2009, and also led a run into the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. That season also began with heartbreak after teammate Wayde Sims was killed in a fatal shooting.