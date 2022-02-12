Abby O'Donoghue won the women's invitational high jump at the Tyson Invitational on Saturday to cap a big weekend for the LSU track and field teams.

O'Donoghue cleared the bar on her first attempt at the first three heights after she entered the competition, the last at 6 feet, ¾ inch to win on fewer misses.

She didn't miss until the bar was raised to 6-2 and bowed out after three tries at that height in the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Teammate Nyagoa Bayak settled for third place even though she also cleared 6- ¾ in the Tyson meet.

It was a personal-best mark for Bayak, who climbed into fifth place on the school's all-time list.

Shot putter John Meyer also had a PR in an LSU uniform when he took third with a 65-1¼. That was just off his collegiate best of 65-3½ he set while competing for Michigan.

Sean Dixon-Bodie finished second in the men's invitational triple jump with a best of 53-10¼.

On the track, Favour Ofili came back after winning the women's 60 meters on Friday night and took second in the 200 with a time of 22.81 seconds.

Dorian Camel placed third in the men's 200 with a PR of 21.00 seconds.

The LSU middle distance and distance runners also had a big day competing in the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

Katy-Ann McDonald finished third in a strong women's 800 field and her PR of 2 minutes, 03.73 seconds bumped her up from ninth to sixth on LSU's all-time list.

Davis Bove set his second PR in less than 24 hours when he was fourth in the 3,000 meters with a time of 7:55.95.

That moved him from fourth to second on the all-time list, just behind the 7:55.49 set by John Kosgei in 2008.

On Friday night, Bove broke his own school record in the mile run with a time of 3:56.38. He set the mark of 3:57.49 he set in 2021.

