GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 5 LSU took the opening kickoff, marched through the Florida defense and took a quick touchdown lead.

And then …

“We just put our foot down,” Florida linebacker Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said after the Gators' 27-19 victory Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

It was No. 22 Florida’s first win against a top-five program since beating No. 3 Ole Miss in 2015.

On an afternoon when Florida honored its 2008 national championship team and added quarterback Tim Tebow to the stadium’s ring of honor, the Gators knocked off No. 5 LSU largely behind their defense.

“We wanted to be the toughest team for four quarters,” Florida strong safety Brad Stewart said.

It was Stewart, a New Orleans native who helped seal Florida’s win with an interception return for a touchdown in the final minutes.

The Gators consistently pressured LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, sacking him five times. They bottled up the Tigers’ running game for most of the game. Nick Brossette led all rushers with 95 yards, though 79 came on three carries during a fourth quarter touchdown drive that put LSU in front 19-14.

“We got punched in the face and didn’t flinch,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said.

The Gators entered the game allowing only 14 points per game. Brossette’s 1-yard touchdown run exceeded that average, but it did not cost the Gators the game.

Mullen compared the defensive effort to people holding onto a rope. When the rope is pulled from them, it burns their hands and the natural reaction is to let go.

“We didn’t let go,” Mullen said. “We held on."

No one dressed in Gator blue held on more than Stewart, the only member of the team from Louisiana, who provided the final points of the night.

“I was just trying to execute the play call,” Stewart said. “I was just trying to seal the deal for the win.”

Stewart said the pick-6 against the team he grew up rooting for “excited him,” but he added he should have knelt down, a move that would have clinched the victory without LSU getting the ball back.

He said Mullen reminded him of that when he went back out to play defense.

LSU had one last chance, needing a touchdown and 2-point conversion to send the game into overtime.

Donovan Stiner intercepted Burrow at the Florida 34-yard line with 21 seconds to play to clinch the win.

“Our defense, when called upon in the fourth quarter, the stops they made … the defense came out and slammed the door on them,” Mullen said.

Florida fans were in full throat before the fourth quarter when they sang along to Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down” as the teams changed ends.

The rock legend who passed away last April is one of Gainesville’s favorite sons. His 1989 hit has been adopted by Gator Nation.

Florida’s defense appeared to sing along, too.

“Defensively, I think we played great all night,” Mullen said.

Mullen called the game a “defensive battle” for both sides.

The tone was set midway through the first quarter when LSU appeared headed toward a second score on its second possession of the game. But Jachai Polita’s strip-sack of Burrow was recovered at the Florida 33 by Kyree Campbell.

It was Polita’s fourth strip-sack of the season, the most in the nation.

“Our defense kept battling, battling, battling,” Mullen said. “That was big time. That was a heavyweight fight right there.”