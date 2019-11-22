The NFL is still a distant thought for LSU's top talent given the potential of its current season, but it'd be a challenging task to find any analyst betting against Joe Burrow these days.

Seriously, if you can find an NFL mock draft where he isn't No. 1, please share it.

The quarterback for the nation's No. 1 team had been creeping up many projections for the first round of the 2020 NFL draft throughout his record-setting senior season. Even as the Heisman front-runner and with his record-setting numbers, though, many analysts left Burrow slightly behind his SEC foe Tua Tagovailoa.

But a devastating injury struck the Alabama quarterback last week, causing him to drop down draft boards. Amid that uncertainty, Burrow appears to have become a sure thing.

Across a dozen updated mock drafts available online, Burrow is the top pick in every single one. That total jumps to 13 if you include Pro Football Focus, which had the LSU quarterback in the top spot before it was the popular take.

"Burrow can't be stopped. The Bengals can't stop losing this season," reads the analysis from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso. "Perfect match here."

See full list below:

The team holding the pick is likely a major factor, with the winless Cincinnati Bengals currently sitting in that position. Along with a need at quarterback with Andy Dalton benched earlier this season, the pick would mean a homecoming for Burrow, an Ohio native who spent the beginning of his college career at Ohio State University.

Should the Washington Redskins (1-9) slide into that spot, it's unlikely they'd select a quarterback after choosing another former Buckeyes signal-caller in Dwayne Haskins at No. 17 overall in the 2019 draft.

In fact, Burrow was difficult to find on most first-round draft boards heading into the year or throughout the early stretch of the season, despite the Tigers' high-flying offense.

A Sports Illustrated article from July previewing the possible top 10 picks named 16 potential options -- including LSU defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton -- but Burrow was not among them.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay's admittedly "way too early" mock draft and player rankings from Oct. 9 detail his predictions for the first 32 picks before the season. Again, Delpit and Fulton made the list, but Burrow was nowhere to be found.

Fast-forward two months later and those same ESPN rankings have Burrow at No. 2 overall behind only Ohio State's Chase Young with a draft grade of 92 out of 100.

"Burrow has gone from a Day 3 prospect to the best player in college football in the span of a few months," reads the analysis from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson. "His entire senior season has been a resume builder, and even before Tua suffered a hip injury. Burrow was our QB1. Cincy can not pass him up here."

Burrow would be just the third LSU player to be selected at No. 1 overall, joining Billy Cannon who went to the Los Angeles Rams in 1960 and JaMarcus Russell who was drafted No. 1 by the Oakland Raiders in 2007. It's been a decade since any LSU player was drafted in the top 3, dating back to defensive end Tyson Jackson who was selected No. 3 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.

Running back Leonard Fournette is the highest LSU pick in recent years, going No. 4 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

LSU (10-0) is No. 1 in the Associated Press, Coaches and College Football Playoff polls as it heads into a matchup with Arkansas. A win would clinch an SEC West title and an appearance in the SEC Championship game.

MORE TIGERS FIRSTS

Among the 12 mock drafts surveyed, Burrow was joined by defensive backs Grant Delpit (11-of-12) and Kristian Fulton (10-of-12) in most of them. Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson appeared in five, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared in three.

Chaisson, a sophomore, and Jefferson, a junior, have eligibility left if they choose not to enter the draft.

While Delpit appeared in more mock drafts, his value varied significantly compared to the others. He was tabbed to go as early as No. 6 overall in one mock draft, but as low as 24 or outside the first round in two others. Despite being chosen in the first round of one more mock draft than Fulton, the cornerback's value seems a bit more solidified, only ranging from 8-15 in the mocks where he was chosen.

Jefferson was chosen in just three mock drafts, twice getting scooped up by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 29 and in the other he was chosen by the New Orleans Saints at No. 30.

Chaisson was also a popular pick for the Ravens, landing with Baltimore at No. 29 in three different mock drafts.

