Pitcher Devin Fontenot will start for the first time this season when LSU hosts UNO on Tuesday.

Fontenot has struggled with his command recently, walking eight batters and hitting three more in his last 5 ⅓ innings. Fontenot gave up four runs in an extra-inning loss to Ole Miss his last outing.

He did not pitch last weekend against Arkansas.

“I think he's fine,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “Starting the game where each pitch maybe doesn't have a direct result on the end of the game, maybe it will be good for him. Maybe he'll cut it loose a little bit and not worry so much about every pitch.”

Fontenot, a sophomore who leads LSU in saves (6) this season, won’t pitch more than a couple innings.

“I'm just going to go out there and pretend I'm pitching in the eighth or ninth inning,” Fontenot said. “I've got to get my confidence back a little bit more than I've been showing out there. I think this will help a lot.”