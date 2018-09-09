The LSU soccer team, playing its third game off the week, defeated Samford 2-0 Sunday at the LSU soccer complex.
Lucy Parker got the scoring started with her first goal of the season in the 39th minute. A perfectly executed corner kick by Marlena Cutura and a header by Abbey Newton gave the Tigers (6-1) a 2-0 lead in the 82nd minute. Goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier picked up her 20th career shutout.
“It was a big week for us," LSU coach Brian Lee said. "The level of competition was very good. A bunch of mid-levels who are going to win 14 or 15 games and are projected to win their leagues this year. We knew there wouldn’t be an easy one. The girls did a great job."
Men's golf
TIGERS MOVE UP TO TIE FOR SEVENTH AT TOURNEY: The LSU men’s golf team used its best round of the season, a 3-under par 285, to move up three spots into a tie for seventh place on the final day of the Carpet Capital Collegiate at The Farm Golf Club.
The Tigers finished with a 9-over par 873 (296-292-285)
Tennessee and Georgia Tech were the clubhouse leaders after 54 holes of play and the Vols wound up winning the playoff to take the team title.
LSU was led by senior Nathan Jeansonne's 3-under 69. He moved him up 23 spots in the standings to earn him a tie for 24th.
LSU’s next highest finisher for the Tigers was sophomore Trey Winstead. The Baton Rouge native shot a final round tally of 2-over par 74 giving him a 219 total and tying him for 27th place. Philip Barbaree ended up shooting 1-over par 73 on his way to a tie for 34th at 221.
Michael Sanders registered the first under-par round of his collegiate career with a 1-under 71 that propelled him up 13 spots on the individual leaderboard to register a tie for 41st place.
Women's golf
PLAY SUSPENDED AT COUGAR CLASSIC: In Hanahan, South Carolina, The LSU women's golf team got through 12 holes in the first round of its season opener before bad weather in the area suspended played at the Cougar Classic.
The Tigers were in the last group to tee off in the first round. LSU was at 4 over par when play was halted.
Play resumes at 7 a.m. Monday CT with Round 2 tee times scheduled to go off at 8:30 a.m