LSU shot-putter John Meyer broke a 41-year-old school record Saturday to highlight the final day of action for the Tigers at the NCAA indoor track and field championships.
The LSU women got a second-place finish from Favour Ofili in the 200 meters to help the Tigers score 29½ points and take fifth in the team race, while Meyer and Apalos Edwards each took fifth in their individual events as the men scored nine points to tie for 24th.
Florida won the women’s title with 68 points, followed by Texas (56), Kentucky (44), Arkansas (40) and LSU.
Texas claimed the men’s championship with 47 points, while North Carolina A&T (36), Tennessee (31), Northern Arizona (29) and Texas A&M (26) rounded out the top five.
Meyer, a transfer from Michigan, produced a personal-record effort of 66 feet, 4¼ inches to finish fifth in the shot put in Birmingham, Alabama.
Meyer’s throw bettered the old LSU mark of 66-¼ set by Joe Maciejczyk back in 1981.
Edwards, a freshman, also set a PR as he took fifth in the triple jump at 53-2¼.
On the women’s side, Ofili — who was seventh in the 60 meters earlier in the evening with a time of 7.25 seconds — returned for the 200 and sped around the Birmingham CrossPlex oval to take second in 22.50 seconds.
Sophomore Nyagoa Bayak finished fourth in the high jump with a clearance of 6-1¼. The mark was a PR and moved her into a tie for third on the school’s all-time list.
Leah Phillips also picked up five points for LSU in the 60 hurdles after Alia Armstrong, who had the fastest time in the nation this winter, false-started and was disqualified.
Phillips clocked a time of 8.01 seconds to finish fourth.
Senior Abby O’Donoghue picked up another All-America honor when she tied for fifth in the high jump with a best of 6-0.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay team closed out the meet with a seventh-place finish in 3 minutes, 33.81 seconds.
Also, Eric Edwards Jr. finished eighth in the men’s 60 hurdles in 8.24 seconds.