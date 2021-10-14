LSU and Florida have played each other every year in football for 50 years, going back to 1971. That fact has chapped some Tiger fans over the past 30 seasons since the Gators became LSU’s permanent cross-division opponent after SEC expansion in 1992. Now the Tigers and Gators’ annual tussle is likely go away because of necessary scheduling changes with the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma sometime between 2022-25. But like it or not, there’s no question the LSU-Florida series has produced some great games. Here are our favorite five. By the way, Florida holds a slim 33-31-3 lead in the series, though the Tigers have won eight of the past 11 meetings:

Oct. 2, 1982 — LSU 24, Florida 13: The upstart Tigers, 2-0 coming off a 3-7-1 season in 1981, were a two-touchdown underdog to the No. 4-ranked Gators in Gainesville. That is until Dalton Hilliard took over. The freshman tailback tallied 207 yards total offense and all three LSU touchdowns as the Tigers beat their highest-ranked opponent in 16 years.

Oct. 11, 1997 — LSU 28, Florida 21: The Tigers were 0-7-1 all-time against No. 1 teams coming into this one, including a 56-13 drubbing at Florida in 1996. This time LSU bolted to a 14-0 lead and hung on thanks to Cedric Donaldson’s 31-yard pick six interception return. It was the Tigers’ first win over Florida’s Steve Spurrier as a player or coach in 11 tries. “Now,” one LSU fan says amid a sea of people surging onto the field, “I can die happy.”

Oct. 6, 2007 — LSU 28, Florida 24: A then-record Tiger Stadium crowd of 92,910 watched the heart-pounding drama unfold between the reigning (Florida) and future BCS national champions (LSU). The Tigers rallied twice from 10-point deficits, converting five fourth downs before Jacob Hester scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard plunge with 1:09 remaining.

Oct. 9, 2010 — LSU 33, Florida 29: Facing fourth-and-3 at the Florida 36 with 35 seconds left, the Tigers fake a field goal. Holder Derek Helton flipped a pass over his shoulder — on a bounce, no less — to kicker Josh Jasper, who scrambles for five yards and a first down. Three plays later, Jarrett Lee connected with Terrence Toliver on a game-winning 3-yard touchdown pass with six seconds remaining.

Dec. 12, 2020 — LSU 37, Florida 34: On a two-game skid, Tigers were a huge 23-point underdog to the No. 6-ranked Gators, but in a thrilling, crazy, fog-blanketed game LSU pulled out the staggering upset. With the game tied 34-34 and two minutes left, the Tigers faced third-and-10 at their 25. Max Johnson completed a 4-yard pass to tight end Kole Taylor, but instead of punting LSU got new life. Florida’s Marco Wilson got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing Taylor’s dislodged shoe through the thick fog. LSU moved to the Florida 42, from where Cade York drilled an LSU record 57-yard field goal with :23 left. Florida rapidly drove from its 25 to the LSU 33, but Evan McPherson’s game-tying 51-yard try was wide left as time expired. The loss ruined Florida’s hopes of a CFP berth and helped LSU avoid its first losing season since 1999.