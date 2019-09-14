A depleted LSU defense took on added damage with Tigers safety Todd Harris leaving the field with an apparent knee injury Saturday evening.

The injury came on a play late in the third quarter as he went up to contest a pass from Shelton Eppler to Gavin Landry. Harris, a junior from Maringouin, Louisiana, was also penalized for pass interference on the play.

He remained down on the field as trainers attended to him, and he was eventually helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg. A report from LSU Radio indicated he had suffered a sprained knee and was questionable to return.

Per #LSU Radio:

LSU safety Todd Harris with a sprained knee, questionable to return. — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) September 15, 2019

The Demons scored later in the drive, taking a 7-3 lead into the second quarter.

The Tigers were already shorthanded on defense heading into the game, with defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan, and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson not active for the game due to injury. Linebacker Michael Divinity was also held out of the game.

Check back for updates.