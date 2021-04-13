With the LSU football spring game coming up Saturday, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron is set to answer questions Tuesday afternoon for the final time before his team takes the field.

Orgeron is scheduled to speak with reporters about 6 p.m. and is expected to address elements surrounding key position battles, other elements that will be on display in the game and who will be inactive.

Follow the coach's comments below.

Can't see the feed? Click here.

LSU's spring game is scheduled to begin at noon on April 17, broadcast on SEC Network+.

