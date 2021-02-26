LSU hosts Youngstown State and Nicholls State in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon. Below is some key information about the games.
WHEN: Game 1 vs. Youngstown State — 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 2 vs. Nicholls State — 6:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO:
Game 1 — WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
Game 2 — WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball. Youngstown State is unranked. Nicholls State is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 4-1. Youngstown State is 1-5. Nicholls State is 2-2.
LIKELY STARTERS:
Game 1: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 3.1 IP, 1 BB, 8 SO); YSU – LH Collin Floyd (0-1, 7.94 ERA, 5.2 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)
Game 2: LSU — Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0 BB, 4 SO); NICH – So. LH Tyler Theriot (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.1 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: In his first start, AJ Labas allowed five runs on 11 hits and was forced from the game in the fourth inning. Labas didn't have poor command — he struck out eight batters and issued one walk — but Louisiana Tech strung together hits, including two home runs. Labas will need to pitch better this weekend and show he can reach the later innings once Southeastern Conference play begins in a few weeks.