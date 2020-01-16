The LSU secondary will now take a more familiar shape in 2020.
Nickel safety Kary Vincent announced Thursday that he is returning to the team for his senior year, putting the NFL on hold for another season.
"Not being finished yet, I have decided to return to The Louisiana State University for my senior year," Vincent said in a social media post. "I look forward to finishing my degree and suiting up in Purple and Gold another season."
Vincent joined starting nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and safety JaCoby Stevens as the LSU underclassmen who announced their return, and the 5-foot-10, 185 pound Texas native should help maintain some consistency in LSU's defensive backfield.
Seven LSU underclassmen declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday, a string of departures that included All-American safety Grant Delpit and starting inside linebackers Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen.
In Delpit, LSU will be losing a versatile defender, a Thorpe Award winner who could play deep in coverage or rush off the edge. Stevens has filled that role before, and it's possible that he'd take over Delpit's role in 2020.
It's likely Vincent maintains his position at nickel safety, and the return of former starting free safety Todd Harris (lost for the season with a knee injury against Northwestern State), would fill out the defensive backfield.
True freshmen Mo Hampton and Cordale Flott both played in spots throughout the 2019 season, and they could also factor in the depth chart.
The LSU secondary overall should be healthy in 2020. All-American cornerback Derek Stingley will return for his sophomore season, and he will likely be joined by incoming No. 1 overall cornerback recruit Elias Ricks.
Vincent played in all 15 games in 2019, starting in nine games, and he recorded 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, nine pass break-ups and 13 passes defended.
"As I close this chapter, as a CFB National Champion," Vincent wrote, "I begin a new one feeling a great sense of triumph but also a desire for more."