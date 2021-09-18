Score by quarters
Central Michigan 7 0 7 7 — 21
LSU 21 14 7 7 — 49
First quarter
LSU: Deion Smith 28 pass from Max Johnson at 11:48 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:12. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 9-yard pass to Jack Bech on third-and-5 keeps the drive alive at the LSU 49. Johnson 9 pass to Bech on third-and-6 to the CMU 28 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, CHIPPEWAS 0.
LSU: Andre Anthony 33 fumble return at 10:05 (York kick). KEY PLAY: CMU's Jacob Sirmon completes a short pass to Darius Bracy, who fumbles when hit by Derek Stingley Jr. TIGERS 14, CHIPPEWAS 0.
LSU: Smith 40 pass from Johnson at 1:52 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-63-0:53. KEY PLAYS: Johnson starts the drive with an 11-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte to the LSU 48. Johnson 12 pass to Bech to the CMU 40. TIGERS 21, CHIPPEWAS 0.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN: JaCorey Sullivan 78 pass from Sirmon at 0:25 (Marshall Meeder kick). DRIVE: 3-75-1:27. TIGERS 21, CHIPPEWAS 7.
Second quarter
LSU: Boutte 2 pass from Johnson at 6:54 (York kick). DRIVE: 12-65-5:04. KEY PLAYS: Corey Kiner 13-yard run to the CMU 48. Kiner 4 run on third-and-2 to the CMU 36. Johnson 15 pass to Smith to the 15. Johnson 8 pass to Devonta Lee on third-and-7 extends the drive at the CMU 4. TIGERS 28, CHIPPEWAS 7.
LSU: Bech 20 pass from Johnson at 2:15 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-92-0:45. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 31 pass to Bech to the LSU 39. Johnson 41 pass to Brian Thomas to the CMU 20 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 35, CHIPPEWAS 7.
Third quarter
LSU: Lee 21 pass from Johnson at 9:34 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-93-3:08. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 15 pass to Boutte on third-and-5 to the LSU 27 extends the drive. Johnson 18 pass to Smith to the 45. Johsnon 34 pass to Smith on third-and-10 gives the Tigers a first down at the CMU 21. TIGERS 42, CHIPPEWAS 7.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN: Devonni Reed 20 interception return at 5:41 (Meeder kick). TIGERS 42, CHIPPEWAS 14.
Fourth quarter
CENTRAL MICHIGAN: Joel Wilson 18 pass from Daniel Richardson at 10:47 (Meeder kick). DRIVE: 12-50-5:08. KEY PLAYS: Richardson 8 pass to Sullivan on third-and-8 gives CMU a first down at the LSU 40. Myles Bailey 3 run on fourth-and-1 to the LSU 28. Bailey 11 run to the 17. TIGERS 42, CHIPPEWAS 21.
LSU: Kiner 5 run at 7:19 (Preston Stafford kick). DRIVE: 6-75-3:28. KEY PLAYS: Kiner 26-yard run to the CMU 46. Garrett Nussmeier 28 pass to Koy Moore to the CMU 5 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 49, CHIPPEWAS 21.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 49, Central Michigan 21
RECORDS: LSU 2-1, Central Michigan 1-2
ATTENDANCE: 92,547 (paid)
NEXT GAME: at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN)
Sheldon Mickles