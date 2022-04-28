Former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was drafted No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, making him the third top 5 pick from LSU’s 2019 national championship team.
Stingley became the 49th LSU player picked in the first round of the NFL draft and added to a rich history of defensive backs. He joined Mike Williams (1975), LaRon Landry (2007), Patrick Peterson (2011), Morris Claiborne (2012), Eric Reid (2013), Jamal Adams (2017) and Tre’Davious White (2017) as the seventh LSU defensive back picked in the first round.
Questions had swirled around Stingley throughout the pre-draft process, but his stock rose again after an impressive pro day.
Stingley was still a two-time All-American. He intercepted six passes during LSU’s championship run, the most in the Southeastern Conference.
Though widely considered the top cornerback in college football his freshman year, Stingley only played in 10 games over the next two seasons. Limited by injuries, his production declined and he sometimes appeared to avoid contact.