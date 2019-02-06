LSU capped off its 2019 recruiting class on national signing day Wednesday. Out of the Tigers' 25 signees, here's The Advocate's top five players to look for:

DEREK STINGLEY, CB, THE DUNHAM SCHOOL

Stingley may be the most game-ready player in LSU's class. The No. 1 overall recruit according to Rivals, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback is believed to be the youngest player to practice at LSU. After signing in December, Stingley enrolled at LSU and practiced with the Tigers in Baton Rouge as they prepared for the Fiesta Bowl. The Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year impressed LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda enough for him to say during Fiesta Bowl media days that Stingley "looked like he was the best guy we got."

JOHN EMERY, RB, DESTREHAN

The highest-rated running back to sign with LSU since Leonard Fournette signed in 2014 as the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Emery signed with with the Tigers in December as the nation's No. 2 running back, according to 247Sports. Emery chose LSU over nine SEC offers and others that included Texas, USC and Oregon. Emery rushed for 1,693 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior year, and he should contribute in a Tigers backfield that lost senior leading rusher Nick Brossette.

MARCEL BROOKS, S, MARCUS

The All-American bumped up from a four-star to a five-star since he signed with LSU in December. Listed as a safety on LSU's official roster, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound Brooks played outside linebacker, safety and wide receiver at Marcus High (Texas), where he was the state's No. 5 overall recruit. A versatile defender, Brooks will fit in nicely in the hybrid schemes of LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

MAURICE HAMPTON, CB, MEMPHIS UNIVERSITY

A two-sport star, Hampton was the top-ranked player in Tennessee, where he was named Mr. Football for the 2018 season. The 6-foot, 205-pound Hampton is the nation's No. 14-ranked corner, and after signing with LSU on Wednesday, he is set to play football and baseball for the Tigers. Hampton could still not end up on campus, depending on when he is selected in the MLB draft in June. The five-tool outfielder is ranked No. 27 in MLB.com's top 50 players available for the draft.

DEVONTA LEE, ATH, AMITE

Undecided on his commitment until signing day, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound Lee is a big, physical wide receiver and defensive back that reminds some of former Lutcher High and LSU star Jarvis Landry. LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph took the lead on recruiting Lee, who scored 22 total touchdowns during his senior year and led Amite to a Class 2A state championship. Lee is the nation's No. 8-ranked athlete.