Paul Mainieri smacked the dugout railing and shook his head. An LSU infielder had been unable to corral a routine ground ball, and the coach knew one mistake might determine a pitcher’s duel unfolding Saturday night between LSU and Mississippi State.
As junior Landon Marceaux and Mississippi State freshman Will Bednar traded scoreless frames, No. 6 Mississippi State took advantage of the error. The next batter hit a sacrifice fly, capitalizing on a situation LSU couldn’t take advantage of earlier in the game.
Moments like that determined No. 10 LSU’s 3-0 loss inside Alex Box Stadium. While Mississippi State scratched across runs, LSU left shutout for the first time this season. The Tigers issued three leadoff walks. All three resulted in runs.
“They took advantage of the opportunity that we did not take,” Mainieri said.
LSU (15-5, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) sputtered offensively for the second straight game. The night after the Tigers scored one run on four hits, they recorded three hits against Bednar. Though Mississippi State finished with four hits, the Bulldogs (16-3, 2-0) clinched the weekend series.
Marceaux and Bednar went back-and-forth, maintaining a scoreless tie until the fifth inning. Then Marceaux walked the leadoff batter. As Logan Tanner jogged to first base, Marceaux punched his leg once.
Soon, Tanner reached third base when freshman Jordan Thompson mishandled a ground ball, an error that put runners on the corners with one out. Marceaux forced a fly out to center field, but the ball traveled far enough to let Tanner score an unearned run.
“That’s how quickly the game can turn, and that’s all it takes,” Marceaux said. “That’s the small things that it takes to come out on top or fall like we did today.”
Other than that, Marceaux handled Mississippi State for seven innings. He induced a litany of ground balls, 10 in all, most of them soft contact to the right side of the infield. Dating back to last season, he has completed 31 ⅓ innings without allowing an earned run, one of the best stretches in school history. He took the loss.
"He deserved a better fate than what he got," Mainieri said.
Bednar pitched just as well. The right-hander scattered three hits while striking out seven batters over five innings. LSU had a chance to score against him early, putting runners on the corners with one out in the first inning.
Mainieri said coaches had told LSU’s players to be ready to hit anything in those situations. They wouldn’t see fastballs down the middle. They needed to jump on whatever they got, even if they hit a ground ball.
The Tigers didn’t apply the lesson. Sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty, playing the second SEC game of his career, took two breaking balls for strikes before he struckout. Junior Gavin Dugas smacked a ground ball directly at the shortstop, who turned a double play to end the inning.
“They have to learn how to take advantage of those situations,” Mainieri said.
Bednar retired the next 11 hitters. The Tigers put runners on base with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but Bednar struck out sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo in a 2-2 count, forcing him to swing past a slider on his final pitch of the game.
LSU had no more success against Mississippi State’s bullpen. When the Tigers threatened in the eighth, then trailing 2-0, Dugas grounded out with runners on the corners. The Bulldogs continued lowering their league-best ERA.
“We’re not doing things we should be doing,” freshman right fielder Dylan Crews said. “We’re leaving runners on. We’re not doing the little things as a team. It’s going to come together here soon.”