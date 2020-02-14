BR.bertmanstatuereveal.091419-7.jpg
Skip Bertman poses for pictures next to his statue at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La on September 13th, 2019.

 Sean Gasser

Former LSU baseball coach and athletic director Skip Bertman suffered a couple broken ribs during a single-car accident on Friday morning, according to an LSU spokesman.

Bertman, 81, did not require an overnight hospital stay, the spokesman said, calling the injuries "nothing drastic" if not for Bertman's age.

Bertman did not plan to attend LSU's season-opening game on Friday night because of the accident, the spokesman said.

Bertman's car overturned on Riverbend Boulevard. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Emergency services used tools to remove Bertman from the vehicle. He was soon taken to the hospital.



