The LSU football team remains the No. 1 team in the country after its historic win over Alabama, according to the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, and the next rankings will be released from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, and they were ranked No. 3 in the last CFP rankings.
LSU controls its destiny with three games remaining in the regular season. LSU is first in the league's Western Division, and the SEC championship game is Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
LSU has been voted No. 1 in the AP poll for a total of 33 weeks since 1936, according to the school. The Tigers were voted No. 1 five times in 1958 and 2007, seasons when LSU won the national championship, and the program spent nine weeks at the top in 1959 and 11 weeks in 2011.
See the rest of the top 25 here.
AP TOP 25
1. LSU (9-0)
2. Ohio State (9-0)
3. Clemson (10-0)
4. Alabama (8-1)
5. Georgia (8-1)
6. Oregon (8-1)
7. Minnesota (9-0)
8. Utah (8-1)
9. Penn State (8-1)
10. Oklahoma (8-1)
11. Florida (8-2)
12. Baylor (9-0)
13. Auburn (7-2)
14. Michigan (7-2)
15. Wisconsin (7-2)
16. Notre Dame (7-2)
17. Cincinnati (8-1)
18. Memphis (8-1)
19. Boise State (8-1)
20. Southern Methodist (9-1)
21. Navy (7-1)
22. Texas (6-3)
23. Iowa (6-3)
24. Indiana (7-2)
25. Oklahoma State (6-3)
Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's vote
1. LSU (9-0)
2. Ohio State (9-0)
3. Clemson (10-)
4. Oregon (8-1)
5. Alabama (8-1)
6. Georgia (8-1)
7. Minnesota (9-0)
8. Utah (8-1)
9 Penn State (8-1)
10. Baylor (9-0)
11. Florida (8-2)
12. Oklahoma (8-1)
13. Michigan (8-1)
14. Auburn (7-2)
15. Memphis (8-1)
16. Wisconsin (7-2)
17. Notre Dame (7-2)
18. Cincinnati (7-1)
19. Appalachian State (8-1)
20. Boise State (8-1)
21. Southern Methodist (9-1)
22. Navy (7-1)
23. Indiana (7-2)
24. Virginia Tech (6-3)
25. Texas (6-3)