Devin White's impact as an NFL rookie has hit hard and fast, much like the former LSU star linebacker did during his Saturdays at Tiger Stadium.

He's come on exceptionally strong in the second half of the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who chose him at No. 5 overall, earning the NFC's Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November.

That stretch included games against the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons as he racked up 39 of the 69 total tackles he's had all season, along with 2.5 sacks.

His biggest game came in a 34-17 loss to the Saints in Week 11 when he logged 13 total tackles (10 solo). His first half of the season was slowed by an MCL injury suffered in September.

White played for LSU from 2016-'18, compiling an astounding 256 total tackles -- 25.5 of which came behind the line of scrimmage -- in his final two seasons, which accounted for 26 games played.

He was the only LSU player taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, and became the highest LSU draft pick since running back Leonard Fournette went No. 4 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. White was the highest-drafted LSU defensive player since the 2011 draft, when cornerback Patrick Peterson Was taken No. 5 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

On the other side, an opponent White knows well from his SEC days, Josh Jacobs, won his second consecutive Offensive Rookie of the Month award as the lead running back for the Oakland Raiders.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa have also earned player of the month honors so far this season.

