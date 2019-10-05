Kyle Trask led Florida to a major SEC win on Saturday, and he proved his grit in the process.

After the game, he confirmed to reporters that he played through a sprained MCL after a hit that forced him to the locker room midway through the second quarter.

The junior quarterback returned to play the entire second half for the No. 7 Gators, leading them to a 24-13 over No. 10 Auburn. The win sets up another top-10 SEC showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge next week.

Florida coach Dan Mullen before heading into the locker room at halftime, had strong words about the hit on his quarterback

"Hopefully, the league really tries to keep quarterbacks safe from dirty plays," he said.

Mullen described Trask's injury as a "light sprain," suffered when Auburn's Marlon Davidson fell on his knee, causing it to bend awkwardly.

Trask was forced into action earlier this season when starter Feleipe Franks went down with an ankle injury against Kentucky. Trask came on and rallied the Gators to a comeback victory in that game.

Florida was leading 14-13 at the time of his injury, with third-string quarterback Emory Jones coming on in relief. He led the Gators to a field goal on that drive.

Trask returned to the sidelines minutes later in a knee brace, sitting out one series before seeing action on the Gators' final possession before halftime.

The Manvel, Texas, native finished the game 19-of-31 for 234 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the first half. In his four games in relief of Franks, he's accrued 841 yards and six touchdowns, compared to just two interceptions.

If Trask missed any time, he'd likely be replaced again by Jones, who completed 5-of-7 passes for 28 yards and also ran three times for 13 yards.

LSU and Florida will kick off at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers have won four of the past six meetings between the teams. Florida won last season's matchup 27-19.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report