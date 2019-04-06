Early in the season, D-D Breaux felt like a football coach, stomping and yelling and screaming, trying to get her gymnastics team to live up to the program’s lofty tradition. A tradition, she has preached again and again, that would not be entrusted to the weak or the timid.
The Tigers looked weak and timid the night of Feb. 8 when they lost 197.150-196.025 at Kentucky, LSU’s worst dual meet score in years, to drop to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the Southeastern Conference.
The following week, LSU was back on the road at the GymQuarters four-team meet just outside St. Louis. The team had gotten together by that point and said this season to that point, in which they failed to crack 197.000 three times, would not stand.
They made a stand. They won the GymQuarters. And they haven’t lost since.
LSU has bested 21 straight opponents since Kentucky in nine different meets, including the SEC championship two weeks ago in New Orleans. Including Friday night’s regional semifinals. Including Saturday night’s regional final with a 197.500 score that propelled LSU to its 30th NCAA championships and 13th NCAA regional title.
Breaux proudly looks back to the victory on a frigid night in mid-February in Missouri as the turning point.
“We had that meet and then we came home (against Missouri) and said, ‘We’re going to get this right’ and we did,” Breaux said.
“When this team takes charge, not much can stop them.”
Momentum and confidence took these LSU Tigers back to where they have been accustomed to being in recent seasons. They won their third straight SEC championship meet on a raucous night inside the Smoothie King Center and came into NCAA competition as the No. 3 national seed.
That didn’t mean the challenges were coming to an end.
Senior Lexie Priessman, who after nine surgeries in her gymnastics career is by now held together mainly with bull-headed determination and wishful thinking, re-injured her left bicep in practice Thursday. It’s the same arm she wrenched in that wretched meet at Kentucky, costing her the next three weeks. This time, it cost her a chance to compete in the final two home meets of her career, with LSU coaches betting that with a couple of weeks rest and perhaps a prayer vigil or two that the talented Priessman will be able to vault and flip and spin in Texas.
But LSU still had to get there, and senior Sarah Finnegan was no sure bet, either. She came down with the flu this week and felt like, to borrow a line from Eddie Izzard, hell on toast.
Still, she competed in three events Friday night, held out on floor only because McKenna Kelley nailed it with a regional winning score of 9.925 to insure LSU would advance to Saturday. But Saturday, Finnegan was back out there again, four on the floor, sharing the all-around title in her home finale with Utah’s MaKenna Merrell-Giles with a 39.600.
Did I ever tell you gymnasts are tough? As tough as any football player you can find, buster.
“I felt worse Thursday,” said Finnegan, who also won beam with a 9.95. “I didn’t practice. I rested up, got fluids, then (Friday) I kind of warmed up and we decided not to do floor.
“Tonight I was a little fatigued on floor,” she under rotated and almost fell on her final pass, “but the team had my back. I’m proud of everyone. I’m not the only one who felt tired or sick or hurt. We rallied and had the opportunity to go to nationals and leave no doubt.
“That’s exactly what we did.”
LSU will not go to Fort Worth as the favorite behind the past two national champions, UCLA and Oklahoma, but a dangerous outlier. If the Tigers can get healthy and can get right, they can compete with anyone.
Breaux won’t have to do any stomping and yelling. Once again, her young women have proven worthy of her program's lofty traditions.