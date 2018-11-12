Opening Tip is posted about 24 hours before each game
General Info
• What: Memphis (1-0) at No. 22 LSU (2-0)
• When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
• Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
• All-time series: Memphis leads 4-3
• Last meeting: LSU 71, Memphis 61 (Dec. 28, 2017 in Memphis, Tenn.)
• Streaking: Memphis (W1), LSU (W2)
• TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)
• Online: ESPN.com/watch
• Radio: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Chris Blair, play-by-play; John Brady, analyst)
• In game Twitter updates: @MicklesAdvocate
• Up next: vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m. Friday
The Storyline
All signs point to this one as being a fast-paced, up-tempo game for both sides, so the points could go up fast and furious on LSU's gigantic scoreboard that hangs over the PMAC floor. Memphis scored 76 points in its season-opening win over Tennessee Tech, but LSU coach Will Wade said Penny Hardaway's team is capable of scoring at a much-higher rate. So taking care of the ball and not allowing Memphis to score easy baskets in transition, which was a big problem for LSU in its 97-91 win over UNC Greensboro on Friday night, will be imperative. On the other hand, LSU has lit up the scoreboard in its first two games and ranks second in the SEC in scoring at 95.5 points per game. Six players average in double digits for Wade's team, which will be challenged by a Memphis defense that forced 26 turnovers — with 14 steals — in its win over Tennessee Tech.
Starting Five
• SEC LEADERS: LSU freshman forward Naz Reid tops the Southeastern Conference in scoring with 23.0 points per game. Also, guard Tremont Waters leads the league in steals (5.5 per game) and is second in assists (6.0). Waters led the SEC last seaosn with 2.0 per game.
• TOUGH OFFENSIVE START: Even though it topped Tennessee Tech 76-61 in its season opener, Memphis hit just 41.9 percent from the floor. The Tigers also shot just 25.0 percent from 3-point range and 72.7 percent from the free-throw line.
• HITTING THE MARK: After shooting 73.1 percent from the charity stripe in its first season under Will Wade, LSU is off to a terrific start this year. The Tigers, who hit their first 22 free throws against UNC Greeneboro, ranks second in the SEC at 83.9 percent.
• HARDAWAY'S LSU TIE: First-year Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has a natural tie to the LSU program in former Tigers' star Shaquille O'Neal. They played together for three seasons after O'Neal was the first overall pick of the 1992 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic.
• COMING BACK: Memphis will play in the PMAC for the first time since March 15, 1986 when it met LSU in the NCAA tournament. Anthony Wilson's bucket after picking up a loose ball was the game-winner in LSU's stunning 83-81 victory en route to a Final Four berth.
By the numbers
6 — Players who average in double figures in scoring for LSU after two games: Naz Reid (23.0), Tremont Waters (15.0), Ja'vonte Smart (11.5), Darius Days (10.0), Skylar Mays (10.0) and Marlon Taylor (10.0).
The Lineups
Memphis Tigers (1-0)
Probable starters
• G Tyler Harris, 5-9, Fr., 0.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
• G Alex Lomax, 5-10, Fr., 8.0 ppg, 4.0 apg
• G Jeremiah Martin, 6-3, Sr., 18.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
• F Kyvon Davenport, 6-8, Sr., 30.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg
• F Isaiah Maurice, 6-10, Jr., 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Key reserves
• G/F Raynere Thornton, 6-6, Sr., 4.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg
• G Kareem Brewton, 6-2, Sr., 7.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
• F Victor Enoh, 6-7, So., 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
LSU Tigers (2-0)
Probable starters
• G Tremont Waters, 5-11, So., 15.0 ppg, 6.0 apg
• G Skylar Mays, 6-4, Jr., 10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
• G Ja'vonte Smart, 6-4, Fr., 11.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg
• F Emmitt Williams, 6-7, Fr., 9.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg
• F Naz Reid, 6-10, Fr., 23.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Key reserves
• G Marlon Taylor, 6-5, Jr., 10.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
• F Darius Days, 6-7, Fr., 10.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
• F Kavell Bigby-Williams, 6-11, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg
* assists