Tyrion Davis-Price stood in the middle of the field and waved his arms, asking the crowd for more noise as LSU closed in on an upset of Florida.
The junior running back had a career game already, and on his next run, he broke the LSU single-game rushing record at 287 yards. The performance lifted LSU through a 49-42 upset of No. 20 Florida on Saturday afternoon.
The game almost defied logic. LSU entered as underdogs inside Tiger Stadium. Injuries filled the team. Coach Ed Orgeron sat on a hot seat. But almost like LSU’s upset of Florida a year earlier, the Tigers won with a depleted roster.
Only this time, they didn’t need a thrown shoe. Instead, LSU outpaced Florida in the highest-scoring game in the 68-game series between these teams by intercepting four passes. It was the first time both teams scored more than 40 points in the same game.
LSU hadn’t surpassed 30 points against another Power 5 team this season.
LSU (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) played without six starters on defense after a string of season-ending injuries struck the team over the last two weeks, leaving the Tigers without most of their stars. They filled the lineup with players who hadn’t contributed much this year.
Defensive tackle Glen Logan played in his first game since recovering from a broken foot. Cordale Flott shifted from nickel safety to cornerback. Freshman Sage Ryan filled Flott’s spot at nickel in his first career start. Without the original starting defensive ends, sophomore BJ Ojulari and freshman Maason Smith took on more responsibility.
And for an entire half, that makeshift defense played as well as it had all season. The Tigers forced three-and-outs on three of Florida’s first four drives. They held the Gators, who entered with the No. 3 rushing offense in the country at 273.67 yards per game, to 35 yards on the ground at halftime.
Stopping the run forced Florida to throw, and in the second quarter, Flott tipped a pass from Emory Jones. Linebacker Micah Baskerville caught the ball and returned it 54 yards. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson threw a 28-yard touchdown to junior Jaray Jenkins on the next play for a 14-6 lead.
As soon as Florida got the ball back, safety Jay Ward intercepted a pass from Richardson. He set up the offense at Florida’s 21-yard line. Johnson threw another touchdown to Jenkins four plays later.
LSU’s defense continued to pin down Florida, but the offense didn’t score again in the half as penalties called back a 71-yard touchdown pass, a 24-yard run and a 50-yard completion.
Then, as time expired, Jones launched a throw 42 yards from the end zone. LSU had multiple defenders around the ball. None of them deflected the pass. Justin Shorter caught the heave in the corner of the end zone, bringing Florida within eight points at halftime.
But the nonsensical nature of the game continued as soon as play resumed. On Florida’s first possession, sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who has replaced injured All-American Derek Stingley Jr. the last three games, picked off another pass by Jones.
McGlothern returned his first career pick for a touchdown. LSU had 21 points off turnovers.
As the Gators returned to the field, Jones stood on the sideline. Richardson took over at quarterback. The redshirt freshman changed the dynamics of Florida’s offense, which suddenly began to pick up large chunks of yardage and find gaping holes in LSU’s defense.
With Richardson at quarterback, Florida scored on four straight possessions as it steadily caught up to LSU.
But the Tigers continued to lean on Davis-Price. A week earlier, the junior eclipsed 100 yards for the first time this season, reviving LSU’s struggling rushing attack. He had 94 at halftime Saturday afternoon.
Then Davis-Price tore through Florida’s defense. The Gators hadn’t allowed more than 148 yards rushing in a single game this season. Davis-Price topped that mark by himself as he scored on a 40-yard touchdown and again on a 25-yard run to give LSU a 42-35 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
Florida responded, though. On their next drive, the Gators converted on third-and-12, third-and-7 and fourth-and-4. Then Richardson threw a 33-yard touchdown to the back corner of the end zone on third-and-10 to tie the game.
Davis-Price took over from there. He had five straight carries to start LSU’s next possession, running behind LSU’s revived offensive line and tight end Jack Mashburn. After Josh Williams gave him a breather for one play, Davis-Price pulled LSU to the 1-yard line.
The Tigers faced fourth-and-goal. They called a play-action fake, using Davis-Price as a decoy. Johnson rolled out and found Jenkins, who scored his third touchdown of the game.
After senior linebacker Damone Clark intercepted Richardson, Davis-Price sealed the game with another 35 yards, giving him the LSU single-game record and sparking a celebration on the field.