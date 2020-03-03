Inside Minute Maid Park on Saturday afternoon, LSU freshman left fielder Maurice Hampton Jr. sprinted toward the left-center field gap, tracking a fly ball headed for the wall in the sixth inning. Hampton almost reached the warning track but the ball landed over his head for a double.

“He should've had (that) in his back pocket,” Tigers coach Paul Mainieri said. “We were all shocked he didn't catch it."

The next inning, after Hampton grounded into a double play, LSU athletic trainer Cory Couture approached Mainieri. He said Hampton hurt his back Friday night.

“He's been trying to play through it,” Couture told Mainieri, “but I think you need to take him out.”

LSU replaced Hampton in left field before the eighth inning. Hampton didn’t play the next day and he was unavailable Tuesday night against Southeastern. Sophomore Drew Bianco started in left and batted second.

Needing time to adjust after football season ended, Hampton had caught up more to college pitching. He established himself in the lineup, starting seven of the last eight games before the injury. Hampton led LSU to a win over Louisiana Tech last week by scoring three runs.

Hampton batted .231 with three RBIs this season before leaving the game. LSU will sit Hampton “until he gets better,” Mainieri said, “but it's going take a little bit of time.”

Mainieri didn’t set a specific timetable for Hampton’s return.

Though Hampton suffered an injury over the weekend, doctors cleared sophomore Gavin Dugas, who was hit in the head by a pitch Feb. 23 against Eastern Kentucky. Dugas didn't practice the next few days as he exhibited concussion symptoms.

Last weekend, Dugas traveled with LSU to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Classic in Houston. Doctors cleared him to play, but Mainieri didn’t use him. Dugas, who has batted .167 this season with one home run, also didn’t start against Southeastern.

Meanwhile, junior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard remains unavailable. The right-hander entered the season as a key piece of LSU’s bullpen, but he felt tightness in his lower forearm after using a weighted ball too much before the first game.

LSU treated the injury, and Hilliard completed a scoreless inning against Southern on Feb. 18. Then his forearm felt sore again. Two weeks have passed since the outing. Hilliard has not appeared in another game.

Though LSU continues to treat Hilliard’s forearm, when he tried to throw a bullpen last week, Mainieri said it “didn’t go well.” With Hilliard unavailable for the time being, LSU doesn't have one of its most dynamic relief pitchers and an experienced veteran.

“We can't figure out the deal with him,” Mainieri said. “We just got to wait a while to see if it gets any better.”