The long-winding offseason journey for former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has led to his home state.
The former five-star recruit and National Gatorade Player of the Year has committed to play at Georgia, according to 247Sports, which brings an apparent end to a saga that saw Gilbert briefly visiting with LSU as recently as March.
Gilbert visited campus in Baton Rouge at the time, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said then that the tight end had a "very good meeting" at the school's facilities recently.
Gilbert, who was briefly committed to conference rival Florida, returned to Baton Rouge during spring football to meet with the team. It was the first known time that Gilbert visited with LSU since he entered the NCAA transfer portal and left the team toward the end of last season.
But the 6-foot-5, 249-pound Georgia native told 247Sports that he made a "family decision" to return home. The Athens campus is only about 77 miles from his alma mater Marietta High, where Gilbert became an elite prospect that was a landmark signing for LSU during its national championship run in 2019.
The sophomore was LSU's prize recruit of the 2020 class, the nation’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports.
In eight games, Gilbert was LSU’s second-leading receiver last season with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns.
Gilbert committed to Florida on Jan. 31 after opting out of the remainder of his freshman season following LSU’s loss to Alabama, and, in late February, he reentered the NCAA transfer portal after de-committing from Florida.
“I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal,” Gilbert posted on his Twitter account at the time. “I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled into school and on campus.”
It is likely Gilbert will be able to play immediately for Georgia in 2021. The NCAA recently passed its one-time transfer rule which allows players to transfer to another school and play immediately if it is their first time transferring. After leaving LSU, it did not appear that Gilbert had enrolled at any other institution.