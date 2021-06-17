The long-awaited chase for berths on the U.S. Olympic track and field team will include 30 current and former LSU athletes when the competition begins Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
A total of 18 athletes from this year’s LSU team will be trying to make their dreams come true in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field, where last week the Tigers rolled to their first NCAA outdoor title since 2002 and the women finished sixth.
While winning individual and team honors was the goal last week, the stakes will be significantly raised during eight days of competition contested over a 10-day span.
The U.S. trials will be held in two four-day segments with rest days in the middle on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The top three finishers in each event earn spots on the U.S. team that is scheduled to travel to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed last summer by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Games begin July 24 with track and field set for July 30-Aug. 8.
LSU has six current and former athletes who are well-positioned to earn spots with Team USA, including two who could qualify in a pair of events.
Sha’Carri Richardson, who turned pro in 2019 after winning the NCAA 100 meters title in record-setting fashion, has clocked the fastest time in the U.S. this year in both the 100 and 200.
Her wind-legal times of 10.72 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.11 in the 200 both rank second on the world lists as of last weekend.
JuVaughn Harrison also has his eyes on making the U.S. team in dual events after winning the NCAA outdoor high jump and long jump titles — an unusual double that he completed for the third time at nationals.
Harrison leads the nation in both events with bests of 7 feet, 8¾ inches in the high jump and 27-8¼ in the long jump. Both marks are second on the world lists.
Sprinter Terrance Laird also had an opportunity to try to make the team in two events, but he’s passing on the 100, which he won at the NCAA meet last Friday, to concentrate on the 200.
Laird’s top time this season of 19.81 seconds, which he clocked at the Texas Relays in late March, remains the world leader even though he was edged out by Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh at the NCAA championships.
Freshman Sean Burrell stamped himself as an OIympic team contender as well last week when he won the NCAA title in the 400-meter hurdles.
His time of 47.85 seconds shattered the old world U20 record of 48.02 seconds set back in 1984 by American Danny Harris, who went on that summer to win the Olympic silver medal.
The 19-year-old Burrell, a former Zachary High School star, has the second-fastest time in the U.S. this season and is fourth on the world list in the event.
Aleia Hobbs, another former LSU star, has the third-fastest qualifying time in the women’s 100 meters with the 10.91 she clocked in winning the title at the Alumni Gold meet on April 24.
Hobbs' time is the seventh-fastest in the world this year.
Another athlete that was expected to be in the mix in the 100-meter women’s hurdles was Tonea Marshall.
Her time of 12.44 seconds is the second-fastest in the world this year, but her status for the first round at 7:04 p.m. Saturday is unknown.
Marshall tweaked a hamstring running the leadoff leg on the 4x100-meter relay team that took the NCAA title last week.
LSU coach Dennis Shaver said Thursday night that Marshall has been improving every day and is being prepared to line up Saturday night.
Here are the current and former LSU athletes who have declared for the Trials:
MEN
200: Terrance Laird, Jaron Flournoy
400: Noah Williams, Michael Cherry, Vernon Norwood, Tyler Terry
110 hurdles: Eric Edwards, Arthur Price, Ryan Fontenot
400 hurdles: Sean Burrell, Quincy Downing
Long jump: JuVaughn Harrison, Rayvon Grey
Triple jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie
High jump: JuVaughn Harrison
Javelin: Tzuriel Pedigo
Hammer: Johnnie Jackson
WOMEN
100: Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Kortnei Johnson, Mikiah Brisco
200: Sha’Carri Richardson, Thelma Davies
100 hurdles: Tonea Marshall, Alia Armstrong
400 hurdles: Cassandra Tate, Brittley Humphrey, Milan Young
Long jump: Aliyah Whisby
Triple jump: Lynnika Pitts
High jump: Abby O’Donoghue
Hammer: Emma Robbins
STATE MEN
400: Jonathan Sawyer, Southeastern
Javelin: Donavon Banks, McNeese State
STATE WOMEN
Long jump: Jasmyn Steels, Northwestern State
Pole vault: Morgann LeLeux, UL
Javelin: Claire Meyers, UL