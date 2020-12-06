The LSU men's basketball team came up with the perfect recipe to win its game with Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.
Behind some early 3-point shooting and a solid defensive effort that clamped down on Louisiana Tech’s top two scorers, LSU raced to a double-digit lead just 10½ minutes in and rolled to an 86-55 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Javonte Smart started the 3-point barrage, and Darius Days knocked down three in a row from long range before Smart buried his second trey with 11:02 left in the first half for an 18-10 lead.
On the other end of the floor, LSU (3-1) set the tone by clamping down on Louisiana Tech’s top two scorers — Kalob Ledoux and JaColby Pemberton — in what would be a recurring theme for that duo.
Ledoux, who came in averaging 17.0 points a game, and Pemberton, who averaged 15.0 points in the first three games of the season for Tech (3-1), combined for just four points in the first half.
That helped LSU, which led by as many as 21 points in the first half, take a 43-24 lead to the locker room.
While Ledoux and Pemberton were struggling to connect on 2 of 10 field-goal attempts, Days and Smart had 11 points each, while Trendon Watford and Cam Thomas added eight each.
LSU, which didn’t make its first two-point field goal until Days hit a turnaround jumper with 9:32 to play, wound up shooting 54.2% from the field and 40.0% on its 3-pointers after hitting 58.3% (7 of 12) from deep in the first half.
Watford scored a game-high 18 points, while Smart and Thomas finished with 16 each. Days, who drained all four of his field-goal attempts, had 12 and freshman Jalen Cook chipped in with a career-high 10 points.
Ledoux finished the game with four points, and Pemberton was held to two. They combined to go 3 of 19 from the floor. Tech shot just 28.8% for the game on all field goals and 17.2% on 3-point attempts.
Freshman Kenneth Lofton picked up the scoring slack for Louisiana Tech. The 6-foot-7 forward worked inside most of the day and scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Lofton also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds, but Tech was outrebounded 46-33.
Watford and Days had eight rebounds each for LSU, while Smart picked off six.
LSU will have six days off for final exams before facing South Florida in the Hoopsgiving Classic in Atlanta on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
