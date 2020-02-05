NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The streak is finally over for Vanderbilt.
At the same time, the streaks are history for LSU.
Vanderbilt found the range Wednesday night for one of the few times this season, shooting the lights out in both halves to take down No. 18 LSU 99-90 for its first Southeastern Conference victory in 704 days.
The win for Vanderbilt, which went into the game as a 12-point home underdog, snapped a 26-game SEC regular-season losing streak. The Commodores had dropped 28 games in a row counting SEC tournament play.
LSU had three impressive winning streaks go by the wayside — most notably the Tigers’ 10-game winning streak as they fell for the first time since Dec. 21.
A 12-game road winning streak in league play was also wiped out along with a 13-game winning streak in SEC regular-season play — both dating to last season.
Maxwell Evans and Saben Lee made sure Vanderbilt ended nearly two years of frustration when they teamed up for 64 points, while Baton Rouge native Jordan Wright also played a key role coming off the bench.
“I thought Vanderbilt played tremendously, they played extremely hard,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Saben Lee just controlled the game. Obviously, he scored 33, but he also set up Evans and all those other guys.
“Lee had us spinning around like a top the entire game. We tried three or four different ball-screen coverages on him.”
Evans, who was averaging 7.2 points a game, uncharacteristically torched LSU for 25 of his 31 points in the first half in leading Vanderbilt to a 13-point lead with 1:51 to play before intermission.
“He’s a good player; when I was at VU, we had him in for an official visit,” Wade said. “I loved him … he’s a good player. He came in (tonight) shooting in the mid-20s from 3, but we gave him wide-open looks.
“College basketball players can make wide-open shots. He was just taking horse shots and was 5 of 7 (on 3-pointers in the first half). We just never got it corrected.”
In the second half, Lee took over the scoring load and dropped in 17 of his game-high 33 points.
Wright, a former Dunham School star, helped out with nine of his 11 total points as LSU desperately tried to come back after slicing a huge deficit to 52-47 at halftime.
Vanderbilt (9-13, 1-8 SEC) went into the game shooting a woeful 35.3% in league play, hitting 23.0% from beyond the 3-point arc, but didn’t look anything like that in handling LSU (17-5, 8-1 SEC).
The Commodores, who shot 54.5% in the first half and 60.7% in the second half, wound up hitting 57.4% for the game — going 40.0% from 3-point range.
“Our defense has been pretty poor all year, but our offense has usually been able to bail us out,” Wade said. “The 90 points we scored tonight is plenty, but it wasn’t enough to bail us out as well as Vanderbilt played.”
Wade cringed when he thought about his team’s next game on Saturday at No. 11 Auburn.
“We’ll give up 120 on Saturday if we play like this,” he said. “It’ll be brutal. Maybe we needed this.”
Evans hit two 3s right out of the chute in the second half, but Vanderbilt could only add two points to its five-point lead on four occasions before LSU made a nice run and cut the deficit to one with 14:07 left.
LSU eventually climbed on top 82-80 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Skylar Mays with 6:46 to play and added one of two free throws to give his team its largest lead of the night at 83-80 with 5:53 remaining.
But Lee and Wright made all the big plays down the stretch in helping Vanderbilt regain the lead for good at 84-83 with 4:59 to play.
Evans, a junior guard, was a thorn in LSU’s side all night, just like Lee has haunted the Tigers in his three seasons with the Commodores — averaging almost 15 points a game in three previous meetings.
It was Evans who was red-hot initially, hitting 8 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc in the first half after connecting for 10 3-pointers in the first eight conference games in shooting 25.0%.
He was 7 of 12 on 3s for the game and his 25 first-half points easily exceeded his career high of 16 points.
With Evans leading the way, the Commodores poured in 52 points in the opening 20 minutes — after averaging just 59.0 per game in league play.
Scotty Pippen Jr. also got into double figures for Vanderbilt with 13 points.
Trendon Watford had a career-high 26 points in the losing effort, while Emmitt Williams had 25. Javonte Smart and Mays had 15 each.
“Vanderbilt played great, they deserved to win,” Wade said. “We didn’t play as well as we needed to and we deserved to lose. That was really the story of the game.
“I’m happy for them. They’ve been playing hard; I thought they were close to winning some games and they kept working. It’s apparent, they’re still fighting.”
CLASS Award finalist
Mays was named one of 10 finalists for a major award for the second day in a row Wednesday, this time for the Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be NCAA Division I seniors who have notable achievements in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.
CLASS, an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
On Tuesday, Mays was named a finalist for the Jerry West Award, which goes to the nation’s top shooting guard.