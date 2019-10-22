Another early sign emerged in the recovery of true freshman offensive guard Kardell Thomas, when he practiced in full pads during LSU's open session of practice Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 329-pound Southern Lab graduate was expected to miss the entire season when he injured his ankle and underwent surgery during preseason camp.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron once said that Thomas would miss the rest of the season, but hoped he would return by at least December.
Thomas appeared for the first time since his injury on Monday, when he participated in LSU's light practice with no pads.
Tight end Thaddeus Moss and fullback Tory Carter returned to practice on Tuesday, after the two players were not seen during the open session on Monday.
Left tackle Dare Rosenthal missed his second straight practice. The 6-foot-7, 314-pound redshirt freshman has started in three games in 2019, including LSU's 36-13 win at Mississippi State last Saturday.
Rosenthal has played in relief of regular starter Saahdiq Charles, who has missed four games with what Orgeron had called "coach's decisions." Orgeron said Monday that Charles will start against No. 9 Auburn on Saturday.
Two LSU players were wearing gold noncontact jerseys: defensive end Neil Farrell and wide receiver Terrace Marshall.
Marshall has been out since undergoing foot surgery the Sunday after the Vanderbilt game, and Orgeron said Monday "we feel that by game time he should be ready to play."
In just four games, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore is LSU's third leading receiver with 20 catches for 304 yards and six touchdowns.
Roll call
Players missing from the open period of LSU football practice:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Donte Starks, LB, freshman
- Dare Rosenthal, OT, redshirt freshman
- Thomas Perry, OT, freshman
- Justin Thomas, DE, junior