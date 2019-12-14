LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Heisman winner, hasn't met New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees — two-time Heisman finalist — in person but the two have been exchanging public praise for one another all week.
The latest installment in their back-and-forth came from Brees via a video the Saints posted to Twitter after Burrow's Heisman win was made official.
"Hey Joe. What's up, man? Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. I just want to tell you congratulations on winning the Heisman," Brees said. "So well-deserved. Such a phenomenal season. It was so much fun to watch. So congrats, man, you deserve it and enjoy it.
"But I know there's still work to be done. You guys have a great opportunity ahead of you. Stay focused. Keep your mind right. Keep your team together. Man, I know you deserve it, your team deserves it, Tiger Nation deserves it, South Louisiana deserves it, man. Take it one at a time. Let's go get it done. See ya, man."
After Burrow won the Maxwell Award, the accolade for college football's most outstanding player, he mentioned being a Saints fan as a kid and looking up to Brees.
"Growing up in Ohio, somehow I was a Saints fan and it was because of Drew Brees. I idolized him growing up," Burrow said. "I always watched every Saints game that I could when they were on TV in Ohio, and that just means so much to me."
On Thursday, Brees gushed about Burrow and LSU in the lead up to the Heisman ceremony, but after the College Football Awards.
Brees may not have won the Heisman when he was in college, but he shares the Maxwell Award distinction with Burrow, along with their No. 9.
“You want to root for guys like that, that have to travel that tough road, face some adversity and overcome it, and come out better on the other side. He’s been fun to watch," Brees said Thursday afternoon. "It’s fun to watch him operate in that offense. Obviously there’s some carryover from [LSU assistant coach] Joe Brady being here and going there. You see certain things at times and you’re like, ‘wait a minute, that looks familiar.’ But he’s executing it to perfection, he’s making the most out of every play, out of every situation.”
Even back in November, Brees spoke for several minutes about LSU, Brady and Burrow.
"And obviously Joe Burrow is doing a great job executing that offense," Brees quipped.
Burrow's next time to execute that offense comes on Dec. 28 against No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal's Peach Bowl.