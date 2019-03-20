LSU's Tremont Waters isn't just one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference but the entire NCAA, according to one ESPN analyst.

Insider John Gasaway released his second annual ranking of the top 25 players in the NCAA Tournament Wednesday, including the sophomore guard in his list that includes the best and brightest stars in the field of 68. Gasaway ranks the players on his list based on their "college impact only" and does not consider potential NBA impact.

In a rating that's sure to please Tigers fans, Waters ranks in the top 10 behind the likes of Duke's Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, Murray State's Ja Morant and Tennessee's Grant Williams.

Waters' ranking has him above several first round prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft, including Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura, Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver, Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, North Carolina's Coby White and Duke's Cam Reddish. Reddish, in a surprising move, was left off the list.

In his analysis of Waters, Gasaway praises his defensive acumen, noting how he's recorded four or more steals in no fewer than nine games this season, along with his uncanny knack for making difficult shots.

"Yes, Waters' shot selection can at times be ... innovative? Bold? Something less euphemistic?" Gasaway writes. "Be that as it may, the sum total for LSU is a 5-foot-11 distributor and scorer who somehow converts 51 percent of his 2s and is also a constant thorn in the side of the opponent's point guard."

Waters, a first team All-SEC selection this season, leads the Tigers in scoring, assists and steals, averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

LSU's run in the NCAA Tournament tips off Thursday morning at 11:40 a.m. when the 3-seed Tigers take on the 14-seed Yale Bulldogs. The game will be broadcast on truTV.

