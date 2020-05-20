LSU has gained another commitment to its 2021 recruiting class.
Four-star defensive end Saivion Jones announced his commitment to the Tigers Wednesday night. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Saint James High prospect is the No. 19-ranked weak-side defensive end in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
"Although my recruiting process was altered by Covid-19," Jones posted on Twitter, "I want to thank all of the colleges who expressed interest in me. ... With that being said, I am committing to the LSU Tigers."
May 21, 2020
LSU has 12 commitments in its 2021 class, which ranks No. 7 nationally.
Jones is the third defensive lineman in the class, and the second defensive end, joining Texarkana native Landon Jackson, the nation's No. 5 ranked weak-side defensive end. Miami native Anthony Hundley is the nation's No. 35 ranked defensive tackle.
Jones is entering his senior season at St. James High, and he recorded 90 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a junior, according to Maxpreps, when the Wildcats beat Jennings 51-14 in the Class 3A state championship game.
LSU's 2021 commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Raesjon Davis
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|OLB
|6-1
|215
|*****
|Nation's No. 3 OLB
|JoJo Earle
|Aledo, Texas (Aledo)
|WR
|5-9
|170
|****
|Nation's No. 73 overall recruit
|Khari Gee
|Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)
|S
|6-3
|185
|****
|Nation's No. 22 S
|Deion Smith
|Jackson, Miss. (Provine)
|WR
|6-1
|172
|****
|Nation's No. 90 overall recruit
|Corey Kiner
|Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon)
|RB
|5-10
|205
|****
|Nation's No. 10 RB
|Garrett Nussmeier
|Flower Mound, Texas (Marcus)
|QB
|6-1
|182
|****
|Nation's No. 8 PRO style QB
|Landon Jackson
|Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)
|WDE
|6-6
|240
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|Saivion Jones
|Saint James (St. James)
|WDE
|6-5
|240
|*****
|Nation's No. 19 WDE
|Zavier Carter
|Atlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)
|OLB
|6-4
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 13 OLB
|Dakota Mitchell
|Winter Park, Fla. (Winter Park)
|S
|6-0
|184
|***
|Nation's No. 28 S
|Anthony Hundley
|Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)
|DT
|6-3
|270
|***
|Nation's No. 35 DT
|Peyton Todd
|West Monroe (West Monroe)
|P
|6-5
|210
|N/A
|N/A