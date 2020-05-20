LSU has gained another commitment to its 2021 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive end Saivion Jones announced his commitment to the Tigers Wednesday night. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Saint James High prospect is the No. 19-ranked weak-side defensive end in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

"Although my recruiting process was altered by Covid-19," Jones posted on Twitter, "I want to thank all of the colleges who expressed interest in me. ... With that being said, I am committing to the LSU Tigers."

LSU has 12 commitments in its 2021 class, which ranks No. 7 nationally.

Jones is the third defensive lineman in the class, and the second defensive end, joining Texarkana native Landon Jackson, the nation's No. 5 ranked weak-side defensive end. Miami native Anthony Hundley is the nation's No. 35 ranked defensive tackle.

Jones is entering his senior season at St. James High, and he recorded 90 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a junior, according to Maxpreps, when the Wildcats beat Jennings 51-14 in the Class 3A state championship game.

LSU's 2021 commitments

NameHometownPos.Ht.Wt.RatingNotes
Raesjon DavisSanta Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)OLB6-1215*****Nation's No. 3 OLB
JoJo EarleAledo, Texas (Aledo)WR5-9170****Nation's No. 73 overall recruit
Khari GeeAtlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)S6-3185****Nation's No. 22 S
Deion SmithJackson, Miss. (Provine)WR6-1172****Nation's No. 90 overall recruit
Corey KinerCincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon)RB5-10205****Nation's No. 10 RB
Garrett NussmeierFlower Mound, Texas (Marcus)QB6-1182****Nation's No. 8 PRO style QB
Landon JacksonTexarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)WDE6-6240****Nation's No. 5 WDE
Saivion JonesSaint James (St. James)WDE6-5240*****Nation's No. 19 WDE
Zavier CarterAtlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)OLB6-4193****Nation's No. 13 OLB
Dakota MitchellWinter Park, Fla. (Winter Park)S6-0184***Nation's No. 28 S
Anthony HundleyMiami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)DT6-3270***Nation's No. 35 DT
Peyton ToddWest Monroe (West Monroe)P6-5210N/AN/A

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments