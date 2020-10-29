During the 2019 season, Auburn was the only team capable of bottling LSU’s record-setting offense. Playing a 3-1-7 scheme that used seven defensive backs, Auburn held LSU to a season-low 23 points.
“In fact,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said this week, “Auburn played the best defense we saw all last year.”
Auburn’s defense, which allowed 19.5 points per game, relied on a massive and talented defensive line. Sophomore LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price described Auburn’s defensive linemen last year as “some of the biggest human beings I’ve ever seen in my life.”
But two of those defensive linemen, tackle Derrick Brown and edge rusher Marlon Davidson, have moved on, selected in the top two rounds of the NFL draft, and senior Big Kat Bryant has played through injuries, leaving Auburn without an intimidating defensive front.
Insteading of remaining in SEC West contention in coach Gus Malzahn’s eighth season, Auburn has stumbled out of the top-25. The Tigers are 3-2 but their record could be easily flipped if not for some good fortune in two close games.
With a mediocre defense, Auburn expected to lean on sophomore quarterback Bo Nix. He hasn’t developed as a passer, completing 58.72% of his attempts, and Auburn has a mediocre rushing attack at 164.40 yards per game.
Statistically, Auburn is one of the most average teams in the country, but its offensive scheme, one filled with zone reads and options, can still create headaches.
“The things that he does can give us problems,” Orgeron said. “Already give us problems this year. I know we're going to have to have our best game on defense this year to be successful at Auburn.”