The mastermind behind LSU football's hype videos said he's fulfilling a lifelong dream of one day living in Hollywood after it was announced he was living the school for another job.

Will Stout Tweeted on Wednesday he was leaving to work for the University of Southern California, and in a radio interview Friday he further explained why.

“The Hollywood film scene is something that I’ve always wanted to do, I want to be part of that and see what I can do out there,” he said while speaking on 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench.

Stout, whose hype videos last season about LSU football attracted millions of viewers and became must-watch material for fans, will be the assistant director of football video production at USC.

Jacob Brown, who teamed with Stout on videos, is also headed to Southern Cal and will be director of football video production.

Stout said he'll finish the work toward his degree at USC.

He produced more than 20 hype videos last season. You can watch them here.

While speaking with OTB, Stout said he plans to work with the USC film school, which has produced numerous famous filmmakers including George Lucas and Ron Howard.

"For the opportunity to come up now is kind of surreal," Stout said.

You can listen to Stout's full radio interview here.