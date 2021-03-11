After a light first day Thursday, the LSU track and field teams will put their bid for high finishes at the NCAA indoor championships into high gear Friday.
Six finals on the men's side and six on the women's side will highlight the action at the Randal Tyson track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Among LSU's top participants Friday are JuVaughn Harrison, the NCAA keader in the high jump and long jump. He'll compete in the high jump at 11:30 a.m. before heading over to the long jump pits at 2 p.m.
There will also be prelims in six running events in each gender.
LSU just missed out on its first points of the three-day meet on Thursday evening.
Monique Hardy finished ninth in the women's weight throw, just one spot away from scoring, with a throw of 70 feet, 6½ inches.
Then, Jon Nerdal was ninth in the men's weight at 71-2 and teammate Jake Norris was 13th with a 67-10¼.