After LSU’s season ended last spring, Drew Bianco had an exit meeting with coach Paul Mainieri. They discussed Bianco’s future on the team, and Mainieri told him the truth: he didn’t know if Bianco would ever become a starter.
“If he wanted to be in a situation where he felt the coach believed in him enough to play every day, he might need to look elsewhere,” Mainieri said. “If he felt he could handle being a reserve player and in-and-out of the lineup, then I wanted him back. I didn't want to give him false hope.”
Bianco, who had started two straight season openers but held a .147 career batting average, entered the NCAA transfer portal in late April. He didn’t want to leave. He loved LSU, the school where his father once played. But he also wanted to contribute on a regular basis.
Bianco evaluated his options for the next few weeks as he talked to his parents and lived at home during shutdown orders, working out and playing basketball with his brothers. By May 18, he removed his name from the transfer portal. He was convinced he could compete at LSU.
“I love going to school here,” Bianco said. “I love my teammates. I knew all I had to do was perform the way I think I can perform. I was good enough to play here. I didn't want to run from the challenge. I came back and decided to give it another shot. I'm glad I did. It's working out right now.”
As LSU plays Alabama this weekend in a series with postseason implications, Bianco has become the thing Mainieri questioned he could last year: a starter. The junior has started nine of the last 13 games at second base, and Mainieri said Thursday, “Drew is the starting second baseman right now.”
“As a coach, you get to crunch time, and you say, 'OK, if you're going to go down, who do you want to go down with?'” Mainieri said. “My attitude is I want to go down with kids that really care and it matters a lot to them. If you're choosing between players of equal ability, who has the passion for it? Who's giving it their very best? Who's going to go out there and lay it all out on the line for you? I look at Drew Bianco, and that's what I see.”
It took three years for Bianco to gain that trust. The son of former LSU catcher and Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, he started the 2019 season opener at first base as a freshman. Bianco lost the spot and played in limited action as he struggled to create consistent offensive production.
The next season, Bianco moved to left field. He started eight games, but he batted .074 with seven walks and 10 strikeouts in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mainieri noticed flaws in Bianco’s swing. He tended to pull everything. He had an uppercut. Opposing teams had exploited the holes. Realistically, he needed to improve to earn more playing time.
“I questioned whether or not he'd be an everyday player,” Mainieri said. “I told him that.”
After Bianco decided to stay, he lost 22 pounds to make himself a more versatile option. He had a strong fall practice, something he had done the year before, too, and put himself in the mix to start at shortstop.
At one point, Bianco started five straight games at the position. But once freshman Jordan Thompson took over, Bianco returned to the bench, often contributing as a defensive substitution in center field because of his range. At times, he questioned his decision to return to LSU.
“It is weird not knowing what glove I'm going to use in a day,” Bianco said.
Bianco held a .171 batting average before LSU’s game last month against ULM. Then Mainieri started him at second base for the first time this season as he searched for a solution at LSU’s last undetermined position.
Bianco went 1 for 3 during the win. Mainieri decided to start him a few days later throughout LSU’s series at Ole Miss, telling him, “I think you're pretty familiar with the field we're going to. Maybe you can hit a couple out and have a good weekend."
As he put down bunts and stole bases, Bianco held onto the position. He now has one hit in 10 of his last 11 games with an at-bat, raising his batting average to .239 before LSU’s series against Alabama. Bianco also has two home runs and nine RBIs during the stretch. He hasn’t committed an error.
“He's playing with tremendous confidence right now,” junior pitcher Landon Marceaux said.
Bianco said that confidence has made the difference. At the beginning of the season, he felt stressed and put extra pressure on himself to earn a starting role. The approach backfired.
Once Mainieri told him he would start against Ole Miss, Bianco watched videos of himself from fall practice and high school with sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski. They noticed how much more relaxed he looked.
“Ever since then, I took it like one at-bat at a time and tried to win that at-bat,” Bianco said. “When you're batting .160, you can't say, 'I really need this hit so I can start batting .300 or whatever.' I think that's one of the reasons my numbers have improved a lot.”
There’s no telling how much longer Bianco will hold onto the position. For now, he enjoys the feeling of playing every day. He came to LSU hoping to become an All-American and start throughout his career. That hasn’t happened. He considered a transfer. But after so much time, here near the end of the season, Bianco has carved out a role for himself.
“My dad always tells me, 'Opportunities are going to show up. You've got to take advantage when you get them,’” Bianco said. “I'm trying to take advantage of this opportunity I'm getting right now. Hopefully I can keep running with it.”