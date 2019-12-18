LSU's claim as DBU rang true again with 5-star cornerback Elias Ricks officially signing with the Tigers on Early Signing Day.
Ricks committed to LSU on Christmas Day, 2018 and stuck with the Tigers despite a late surge from other power 5 programs. USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and others were also in contention to sign Ricks.
The 6 foot, 2 inch, 192-pound prospect out of IMG Academy in Brandenton Florida, is ranked the top player out of the sunshine state, the No. 2 CB and the 12th best player overall for the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.
Click here to see more LSU Early Signing Day coverage.