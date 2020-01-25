ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Damion Thomas, Mercy Abire and Lisa Gunnarsson were the top collegians in their respective events as LSU's track and field teams wrapped up the MLK Collegiate Invitational on Saturday.
Thomas won the title in the 60-meter hurdles, Abire had a personal record in the triple jump to finish behind former LSU All-American Lynikka Pitts, and Gunnarsson was the top collegian in the women's pole vault.
Thomas posted a time of 7.70 seconds to win the hurdles for the second week in a row, this time narrowly edging teammate Eric Edwards, who clocked a 7.72.
Abire established a personal best when she went 42 feet, 8 inches to finish as the top collegian behind Pitts' 43-6½.
Gunnarsson followed the same path as she cleared 14-3¼ to finish as the top collegian. Pro Anicka Newell won the title with a best of 14-5¼.
Gunnarsson has yet to be beaten by another collegian in her three competitions this season.
Also Saturday, hurdler Tonea Marshall clocked a PR of 7.32 in the open 60 meters prelims, just one week after running the third-fastest time in collegiate history in the 60 hurdles.
Former LSU star Mikiah Brisco actually won the event with a world-leading time of 7.08 seconds.