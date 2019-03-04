If the LSU basketball team did not win another game, this would already qualify as one of the best seasons in school history.
At 24-5 overall and 14-2 in the Southeastern Conference with two regular-season games remaining, the 2018-19 Tigers already find themselves only looking up at six teams LSU teams to ever win more games than they have. This team’s 24 regular-season wins counts for the fourth-most in LSU history. And the Tigers’ 14 SEC victories are second only to the uncatchable 17-1 mark set by the 1980-81 Final Four team.
Other numbers also tell the tale. Though LSU, which cracked the national top-10 polls Monday for the first time since December 2006, is still stuck at No. 13 in the NCAA’s arcane new NET rankings, the Tigers started the week with nine Quadrant 1 victories. Only No. 8 Michigan State and No. 16 Kansas have more (10 each).
For being such an analytics guy, rankings and past victories don’t move the meter for LSU coach Will Wade. Told his team was ranked in the top 10, Wade responded with a mostly sarcastic, “Great.”
Not satisfied? Not hardly. But it is not difficult to figure what is the driving, burning ambition behind this LSU team. Wade shows a tell in the reasoning behind another eye-popping number for his team: its 8-0 SEC road record.
“I think we’ve had different guys step up,” Wade said Monday. “We’re a deep team. We’re rebounding quite a bit better. If you rebound and defend you’ll give yourself a chance on the road.
“We have a lot of different weapons that can beat you. The guys enjoy being on the road. It’s an us against the world mentality. Every meal is fun. We have a good time on the road.”
LSU was 2-7 on the SEC road last season, probably a big reason why though talented the Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the SEC.
Now the Tigers head back on the road one more time before everyone is on the road for the postseason, to Florida on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tip on ESPN2.
Wade has that Sabanesque quality about him, like a shark constantly moving through the water. You won last game? You’re highly ranked? Do better next time. Especially against the Gators, who got the Tigers in Baton Rouge 82-77 in overtime.
Wade has plenty of criticism for that defeat, most of it directed at himself. He does not promise victory in Gainesville, but he does promise a different and better approach.
“They beat us every which way you could beat us when we played them a couple weeks ago. I got outcoached, we got outplayed. It was a total, total beat down,” Wade said.
A total, total beatdown? In a game that went to overtime?
“Total takedown from start to finish against Florida,” Wade continued (I suppose so). “They picked on mismatches out of timeouts. They killed us on baseline out of bounds. They played harder than us. It was just a total beat down. That was my fault for not having us ready and me not being as prepared as Coach (Mike) White was. We’ve got a big challenge.”
For all of LSU’s ups and downs in basketball over the years, it is interesting to note that the Tigers are tied with Tennessee for the second-most SEC regular-season championships with 10 each, behind Kentucky’s scarcely believable 48. It is the Tigers and Volunteers who are tied again atop the SEC standings with two games to go, both a game up on 13-3 Kentucky.
All three teams face major challenges. LSU has to avenge the Florida loss on the road. Tennessee has to host Mississippi State then go on the road against an Auburn team that, like Florida, can’t lose too many more games and feel 100 percent comfortable about snagging an NCAA at-large bid. Kentucky, meanwhile, goes to Ole Miss on Tuesday then hosts Florida. Not an easy path, but arguably the easiest of the three.
Someone else asked Will Wade in this current climate of NCAA tournament success being the be all, end all (like the CFP in football) if a conference title still carried a lot of weight for him.
“I think the hardest thing to do is win your regular-season conference championship,” Wade said. “You can get lucky in a tournament or get bad luck in a tournament. You guys know how much I love consistency. If you win your regular season conference championship, that means you’re consistent.”
Wade is consistent, too, in his message.
You’ve done well so far?
Great.
Do better next time.