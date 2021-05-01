April brought a nine-game road swing for the LSU softball team, with six of those games coming from teams ranked in the top 25.
May brought the Tigers their first game in Tiger Park since Apr. 6, as well as their first game in Tiger Park at full capacity since March 10 of last year.
The Tigers, currently ranked No. 14, faced another tough test in No. 8 Arkansas and fell in the opening game of their series, 1-0.
LSU (28-16, 10-9 SEC) was able to get on base to start off the first with an Aliyah Andrews one-pitch single.
Andrews got into scoring position immediately after that by stealing second second but was stranded as Razorback starting pitcher Mary Haff retired the next three Tiger batters to end the inning.
Haff and Shelbi Sunseri combined for just six hits allowed throughout the first six innings of play.
Ryan Jackson provided the Razorbacks (39-7, 18-4 SEC) with the go-ahead run in the seventh as a pinch hitter, scoring Cally Kildow with an RBI single.
Arkansas was preparing to do more damage with runners on the corners, but the Tigers got out of the inning by turning in a double play.
Haff struck out the Tiger order to ice the game for Razorbacks and picked up her 22nd win of the season, as well as her 12th complete game.
“Obviously we didn’t get the big hit at the right time,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “(But) I thought we did a lot of things well. We had people on base. I think we’ll be set up against a really good series against (Arkansas) and we’ve shown that we can play with them.”
The loss dropped Sunseri's record to 7-6 for the season.
Despite the loss, Torina commended the fight that her senior pitcher was able to put up against Haff.
“(Sunseri) didn’t give in against a tough strike zone and just continued to stay with her best stuff all night,” Torina said. “(Arkansas was) able to get that one hit that just fell in the right spot at the right time. What can you say about that?”
“Everybody in the SEC is good,” Sunseri said. “We all work hard and we’re all here for a reason. So each week we need to come out and play our game and swing at our pitches and figure out how to play LSU softball and figure out how to get wins that way.”
There were 1,732 fans in Tiger Park for the opening game of the LSU-Arkansas series.
The roar of a full capacity crowd for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was something that Torina called an incredible experience.
“We’re just so appreciative of all the Tiger fans that came out today and cheered us on,” Torina said. “It makes a huge difference and it was incredible to see Tiger Park like this. We’re just looking forward to the next game.”
Game 2 of the LSU-Arkansas series continues tomorrow at 5 p.m.