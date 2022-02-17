BR.southcarolinalsu.010722 HS 1548.JPG

LSU’s Kim Mulkey is one of 15 women’s basketball coaches named to the Naismith national coach of the year watch list, the school has announced.

The Naismith and Women’s Basketball hall of famer was 21-4 (9-3 SEC) in her first season as LSU’s coach heading into Thursday night’s game at Mississippi State. It’s the Tigers’ most regular-season wins since the 2007-08 team won 25 regular-season games.

In her 22nd season as a head coach, the first 21 at Baylor, Mulkey has won at least 20 games every year.

The LSU women’s team was picked to finish eighth in the SEC in a preseason poll but was tied for third going into Thursday’s play and has a chance to finish with the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament. After picking up the first win over a ranked team in the Mulkey era against then No. 14 Iowa State on Dec. 2, LSU has been ranked in The Associated Press poll for 11 straight weeks. The Tigers, currently No. 11, have a total of four wins over ranked opponents.

Earlier this season, Mulkey became the fastest men’s or women’s coach in NCAA Division I history to reach 650 career wins. Her record entering Thursday’s play was 652-108 (.858). Mulkey is one of four candidates from the SEC along with Florida’s Kelly Rae Finley, Tennessee’s Kellie Harper and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year watch list

Jennie Baranczyk – Oklahoma

Adia Barnes – Arizona

Kim Barnes-Arico – Michigan

Bill Fennelly – Iowa State

Kelly Rae Finley – Florida

Nell Fortner – Georgia Tech

Kellie Harper – Tennessee

Jeff Judkins – BYU

Wes Moore – NC State

Teri Moren – Indiana

Kim Mulkey – LSU

Karl Smesko – FGCU

Dawn Staley – South Carolina

Tara VanDerveer – Stanford

Jeff Walz – Louisville

